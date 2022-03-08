How to Make Truffle Potatoes au Gratin at Home, You Fancy Lil Thing

While we’re big ol’ fans of just about any potato recipe over here, there are some occasions that call for a dish with a little more flair. If you’re preparing for a larger dinner party or just want to give your loved ones a side dish that’s a bit fancy-feeling, why not try potato gratin out?

We’ve been treated to a recipe for truffle-coated potatoes au gratin via our pals at TRUFF and, well… it sounds drool-inducing. Here’s how to make it for yourself at home.

Tasty AF truffle potatoes au gratin recipe

Serves 4

What you’ll need for your potatoes gratin

2 lbs. russet potatoes, thinly sliced

1 white onion, peeled and sliced

4 tablespoons salted butter

2 teaspoons TRUFF Oil

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

4 tablespoons all purpose flour

1 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 cups white cheddar, grated

1 1/2 cups sharp cheddar, grated

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper

chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 180°C. In a large casserole dish, alternate layers of potatoes and sliced onions and set aside. Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Once the butter has melted, add TRUFF Oil and garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in flour, creating a roux, and cook for another minute. Add milk and heavy cream to the saucepan and whisk to combine. Bring milk to a low simmer, whisking frequently, until slightly thickened. Add cheeses to the milk, a handful at a time, whisking to combine, and waiting until the cheese has melted before adding the next handful. Season cheese sauce with salt and pepper. Pour cheese sauce over the casserole dish filled with potatoes and onions, gently tapping the casserole dish (if necessary) to level out the sauce. Cover the casserole with aluminium foil, place in the oven, and bake for 1 hour. After the first bake, remove the foil, return to the oven, and bake for 30 minutes, or until bubbly and the top has turned golden brown. Remove from the oven and set aside to rest for 10 minutes before serving with parsley garnish.

Want more potato recipes to work on once you’ve mastered the truffle gratin? Of course you do. Here’s our potato bible of recipes and hacks where you can find loads more tater content to dig into.