Nat’s What I Reckon’s Roast Potato Recipe Is a Game-Changer

It’s no secret that we here at Lifehacker Australia, like everyone else, are big fans of Nat’s What I Reckon. We’re also big fans of potatoes, so you can imagine our excitement when we learned Nat’s What I Reckon has an epic recipe for roast potatoes.

We’ve come across a few decent potato hacks in our time but Nat’s recipe, which is simply titled ‘Get Fucked Roast Potatoes’, sounds like a clear winner.

As Nat explains in the excerpt of his new book Death To Jar Sauce, these potatoes are next level:

“This way of cooking potatoes is so good you’ll say ‘get fucked’ after eating them, or just want to tell everyone to ’get fucked’ so you can have them all to yourself. A good roast potato is such an amazing thing, and there are a few cheeky little tricks that will make a huge difference to your taters.”

We were lucky enough to receive the recipe for these insanely good roast potatoes which you can peruse below, but if you want to see all the epic illustrations that go with it, you’ll want to pick up a copy of Death to Jar Sauce.

Nat’s What I Reckon’s Roast Potatoes recipe

The following recipe is from Death By Jar Sauce by Nat’s What I Reckon.

Serves: 4-6 as a side

Cooking Time: Around 1.5 hours

What you’ll need:

1.5 kg potatoes (Sebago, Desiree, king Edward)

salt

150 ml extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons plain flour

big sprig of purloined rosemary, leaves picked and chopped

garlic powder

sea salt flakes

pepper

butter, to serve (optional)

Directions:

There isn’t a great deal to do here, but I also imagine this isn’t the only fucken thing you’re preparing to eat . . . although with a name like Get Fucked Roast Potatoes, you may be so stoked with this dish that you won’t care to eat the rest of the food on your plate? Let’s see how we go.

Cock the oven hammer to 190ºC fan-forced (210ºC conventional). It’s time for action. Now, I’m not going to try and explain how to peel a fucken potato, ’cause that would seriously be the most boring shit ever, so I’ll just suggest you do it. Cut them lengthways then place lovingly into a saucepan and cover with salted cold water. I’ve said this on the channel a few times – when I say cold water I don’t mean hot water. COLD. The reason is ’cause the potatoes cook more evenly this way, and we like to keep things even, Stephen. Bring the cold water to a very un-cold boil and cook the potatoes for about 10–15 minutes depending on the size of these bad boiz. We want them tender but not an overcooked pot of mealy rubbish. Gently stick in a fork or the tip of a knife to read the vibe – go with your guts on this one. Drain your potatoes in a colander, or your bare hands if you’re a fucking psycho looking to make a trip to the Emergency Department. Let them rest and steam out for a few minutes. While they are taking it easy, pour a good belt of olive oil into the roasting tray, and whack it in the oven. If you went with the less shit idea of using a colander, then shake the colander full of potatoes about a little to kinda knock them against each other and rough up the edges a bit, but don’t smash ’em together like some kind of straight-edge mosh pit where they’re all destroyed and fall to bits. Dust them with the flour and then give a more folk-music type mosh pit treatment (a gentle bounce). Pull that hot AF tray out of the oven and carefully place these potatoes, cut side down, into the hot oil – very carefully though, hey . . . we don’t want you yelling ‘get fucked’ quite yet. Chuck a small handful of chopped rosemary over the potatoes, if you like. Now into the oven they go then. Turn them every 20ish minutes until the 60–80-minute mark has arrived or they look fucken golden brown. If you’re up for it, a little special salt goes hard with these, so I like to combine a pinch of chopped fresh rosemary with half a teaspoon of powdered garlic in a little dish with some sea salt flakes and a grind of pepper. Serve them on a dish in the middle of the table and yell, ‘Get fucked! How good do those look?’ at everyone. Then devour these amazing potatoes with that rad salt and some butter, if ya like.

Pretty get fucked good, I tell ya.

