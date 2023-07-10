I Have Been Peeling Potatoes Wrong My Entire Life

Potatoes, you know it, we love them. While there are many ways to serve the starchy vegetable one thing often remains true – you need to peel your potatoes first. It’s a simple, if not annoying, chore in the preparation process, but this TikTok hack may have just shown us the quickest and easiest way to peel potatoes and other skinned vegetables.

How to quickly peel potatoes and other vegetables

This hack comes from @Jenniabs3 who explains that the swivelling tool on your peeler is actually there to make things a lot easier for you.

“Did you know the reason why potato peelers swivel back and forth is so that you can not only go down but forward when you’re peeling so that you can peel the entire thing super fast? Without having to actually lift up the peeler off of the vegetable.”

Say what now? Have I been peeling potatoes wrong my entire life?

See it in action in the video below.

The effectiveness of this method will of course depend on the shape of your vegetable, and you might need to employ a couple of different methods to rid yourself of all the outer skin. But this still seems a lot quicker than just peeling in one direction.

It’s unclear whether the swivelling mechanism on a peeler was always designed to be used like this or if it’s just there to suit both left and right-handed users.

I don’t know about you but I was always taught to peel away from your body so you wouldn’t accidentally slip and injure yourself. Some users did point out in the comments that this style of peeling could lead to you accidentally slicing yourself, so if you’re concerned just take it slow or use a fork to hold your vegetable in place while you peel.

If you need some potato recipes to try this out on please enjoy a collection of our very best.