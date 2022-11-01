Nat’s What I Reckon’s Potato Bake Is Super Cheesy

Everyone’s favourite cooking champion, Nat’s What I Reckon, has continued to bring us the most epic of recipes long past the days of lockdown. A recent recipe from Nat’s cooking repertoire is for cheesy potato bake, which you, the people, definitely need to know about.

Potato bake recipe by Nat’s What I Reckon

You probably know by now that we at Lifehacker are big fans of Nat’s What I Reckon, and we are even bigger fans of his potato recipes.

This one for potato bake is no different, and the champ even drops some sage advice about potatoes in between his trademark humour.

Gaze upon the full video from Nat’s YouTube channel below and then we’ll break it down.

What you’ll need:

For the potatoes:

1.2-1.5kg of potatoes

2L chicken stock or water

250g Jarlsberg/Harvarti/Edam cheese

Thyme

Rosemary (optional)

Parmesan

Salt & Pepper

For the sauce:

750ml-1L full cream milk

3 tbsp plain flour

3 tbsp butter

1 brown onion

Garlic (heaps)

300g mozzarella

Salt & Pepper

1 parsley leaf (to serve)

Now before we get into it, Nat defines some of the ingredients on this list. According to the chef, the unwashed dirty brown potatoes (aka brushed potatoes) are the best ones to go for here.

He also warns us not to slice the potatoes with a mandoline, because potatoes are hella slippery and you’ll most likely end up without a finger.

Now, our transcription of this method is missing Nat’s sarcastic humour (so definitely check out the video for that), but if you’d like some written directions to refer to, here they are.

Method for Nat’s What I Reckon’s potato bake:

Pre-heat your oven to 180°C (fan forced). Using a knife, cut your potatoes into slices around 5mm thick. Chop your onion and garlic. Bring your chicken stock to the boil on the stove. Nat also recommends warming your milk on the stove, but don’t boil it. Add your potatoes to the chicken stock and cook for around 3-5 minutes, ensuring the slices are separated. Remove them from the pot. Fry the butter, garlic and onion on a low heat. In a separate pot fry some more butter and add 3 tbsp of flour until it forms a paste. Start to introduce the milk and add salt and pepper. Add the mozzarella cheese and stir. Then add back in the onions and garlic. Whisk it all together. Grease a baking tray and layer your potatoes. Between each layer pour sauce and add a layer of cheese. On the top add a final layer of cheese and sprinkle some thyme, rosemary and pepper. Cover the tray with foil and cook in the oven for 20-25 minutes. Remove and add another layer of cheese then return to the oven (uncovered) and bake until golden.

There you have a mighty fine potato bake if we ever saw one.

Once you’re done there you can also check out Nat’s recipes for shakshuka and pesto. Happy cooking, champion!