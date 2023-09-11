The Best Budget Mobile Plans for $20 per Month and Less

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As we feel the pinch of the cost of living crisis, being able to cut costs wherever possible has become a necessity. One way you can try to save some money is to reassess your current mobile plan and how much data you use each month. The cost of your mobile plan corresponds with your monthly data allowance, and it’s possible you might be paying for excess data that you never use. If you are, it might be time to swap to a cheaper plan with a lower data cap.

If you’re looking to keep your monthly phone bill to a budget under $20 or $10, here are the cheapest mobile plans currently available within those price ranges that offer the best data-to-dollar value.

The best mobile plans under $10

If you want the most data possible with your plan, TPG‘s 12GB prepaid plan is currently 50 per cent off. That means you’ll pay $10 per month for the first six months, and then $20 per month thereafter. This is some solid value as far as data is concerned, although it might not be the best option if you want a plan that’s always under $10.

The provider iiNet is also running a similar 50 per cent off deal. You’ll pay $10 per month for the first six months of your connection before it increases to $19.99 per month. Not bad, but compared to TPG, you’ll be getting slightly less data each month, as iiNet has an allowance of 8GB.

Both TPG and iiNet are powered by the Vodafone 4G network.

If you don’t want to mess around with a mobile plan that is only $10 or less for a limited time, Catch has a 4GB plan that’ll set you back a flat rate of $10 per 30-day renewal. That’s not a huge amount of data, but if you’re set on not paying more than $10 per month for your phone plan, that’s the best offer you can currently get. Catch is powered by the Optus 4G Plus mobile network.

The best mobile plans under $20

TPG‘s half-off deal runs across all of its prepaid mobile plans, which means its 60GB plan will set you back $20 for the first six months, and then $40 per month thereafter. This offer is by far the best bang for your buck as far as data is concerned, although the full price might be out of your budget.

The half-off deal being offered by iiNet is also available here. If you sign up for the provider’s 55GB plan you’ll pay $20 per month over the first six months of your connection. After this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $39.99 per month.

SpinTel also has a discount offer where you’ll get a 50GB plan for $20 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. While that’s less data than what both TPG and iiNet are offering for the same price, SpinTel’s mobile plan will bump up to $28 per month after this discount period ends, so it’ll shake out to be a bit cheaper. SpinTel uses the Optus 4G Plus mobile network.

These plans are all contract-free, so if you are keen on sticking with a budget of $20 or less, you’re able to leave them for another provider with no strings attached.

If you’re after a phone plan that’ll always be under $20 per month, then you’ll want to check out Southern Phone’s limited-time offer. With Southern Phone, you’ll get a 30GB allowance and only pay $20 per month.

Considering that there are a fair few full-price mobile plans around the $15 to $20 mark with data allowances of only 10GB, getting 30GB of data for $20 is some decent value. This offer is available until October 3 to new and existing Southern Phone customers. Southern Phone is also powered by the Optus 4G Plus mobile network.

As far as other flat-rate phone plans go, Catch‘s 18GB prepaid plan is $15 per 30-day renewal, while Dodo‘s $20 mobile plan comes with a 15GB data allowance.