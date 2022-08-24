5 of the Best SIM-Only Mobile Deals Available Now

If you’re looking for a new phone plan, it makes sense to try and bag a bargain. After all, there’s always a telco or five slinging some sort of deal. If you can help it, why pay full price? With that in mind, here are five of our favourite SIM-only mobile deals you can get in Australia right now.

iiNet

iiNet is currently offering 50% off most its SIM-only plans, but your pick is the 40GB option. While you’d normally pay $29.99 per month, you’ll get your first six months for $15 a pop. If you’re an existing iiNet internet customer, you’ll also score a bonus 80GB, bringing you to a total of 120GB per month. Even at full price, that’s ridiculously good value.

This iiNet plan is also part of the 5G network trial, which gets you 5G connectivity at no extra cost until October 26. iINet is powered by the Vodafone mobile network.

Vodafone

If you’re looking for a big data SIM-only plan, Vodafone has a great offer. You can currently get 120GB for $45 per month, which will be your price for the life of the plan. If you manage to go over your allowance, you’ll be able to continue using the plan without any excess fees, capped to speeds of 2Mbps.

Vodafone allows you to bundle multiple postpaid mobile plans on the same account for a discount. You’ll save 5% for every mobile, tablet, or mobile broadband plan after the first on your bill, up to a maximum discount of 20%.

This offer runs until September 5.

Belong

If you’d prefer Telstra coverage, Belong is worth considering. Telstra’s budget brand is currently offering 80GB for $35 per month, provided you sign up before the end of August. This data allowance lasts for your first year, after which it will drop 40GB. The plan is contract-free, however, so you’re free to leave whenever.

Moose Mobile

For looking for a sub-$10 plan, Moose Mobile is a great pick. You’ll pay $8.80 per month for 6GB of data. This pricing lasts for your first year, after which you’ll pay $14.80 per month. The plan is contract-free, so you can leave when your discount runs out .

Moose Mobile is powered by the Optus network.

felix mobile

Looking for unlimited data? felix mobile will do just that for $35 per month with just one catch: your speeds are capped to 25Mbps. That’s still fast enough for most online activities including video streaming, it just might not be ideal if you’re regularly using a phone as a personal hotspot.

If you want to try before you buy, you can currently get your first month free by using the promo code FELIX. If the plan doesn’t end up being for you, there’s nothing forcing you to stick around, and you won’t have spent any money.

felix is powered by the Vodafone network.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.