Roam if You Want to With the Best Mobile Plans for International Roaming

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been making plans for a long overdue holiday or are heading overseas sometime in the near future, then it’s a good idea that you have a mobile plan with international roaming inclusions.

Depending on your mobile, you could be slugged with pay-as-you-go roaming rates, which tend to be exorbitant and can stack up very quickly. Thankfully, a few telcos offer add-on roaming packages for their mobile plans, which have fairly decent value when it comes to data, talk and text caps.

If you want to avoid a travel SIM and keep your local number while heading overseas, these mobile plans will help you out when it comes to international roaming.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Vodafone international roaming

It should be no surprise that Vodafone is our top pick for international roaming. For just $5 per day, you can use your local inclusions while travelling. Instead of relying on separate travel data, you can use your plan’s regular allowance. If you go over your allowance, you’ll be charged $5 per 1GB.

You’ll only be charged $5 on days when you make a call, send a text, or use data. Vodafone’s $5 per day roaming currently works in over 100 destinations and can be used for up to 90 days in a given calendar year.

Here are Vodafone’s postpaid SIM-only plans with $5 roaming

felix mobile international roaming

Vodafone MVNO felix mobile has a surprisingly good roaming offer. While most smaller providers don’t do roaming or charge pay-as-you-go rates, felix has a $20 travel pack. This gets you 4GB of international data at speeds up to 20Mbps, 100 minutes of talk, and 100 texts. It has a one-year expiry, but is only available in 40 or so countries.

felix mobile has just one plan: you’ll pay $35 per month for unlimited data, with speeds capped at 20Mbps. That’s still fast enough for most online activity. New customers can also get their first month free with the promo code FELIX.

Optus international roaming

Customers on the Optus Choice Plus, Optus Plus Family or Optus Plus Promo postpaid mobile plans can buy roaming add-ons through the Optus app. For $5 per day, you’ll get 5GB with a 24-hour expiry, along with unlimited talk and text too.

Optus’ international roaming add-ons work in what it calls “Zone 1” countries. These include large parts of North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. If you’re in a Zone 2 country – destinations predominantly in the Middle East, Africa, and Central and South America – you’ll pay as you go.

These Optus postpaid SIM-only plans are compatible with roaming add-ons

Telstra international roaming

Telstra isn’t your best option for roaming, but still a big improvement over pay-as-you-go rates. On Telstra Upfront plans, you’ll roam using the International Day Pass system.

With Telstra’s Day Pass, you’ll pay $10 per day which will get you 1GB, as well as unlimited talk and SMS. If you’re in New Zealand, you’ll pay $5 per day instead. If you go over your data cap, you’ll be billed an extra $10 for another 1GB. This top-up data will stay active over the following 31 days.

Telstra’s roaming works in over 70 destinations.

Here are Telstra’s Upfront plans:

Boost international roaming

Boost Mobile, an MVNO on the Telstra network, offers three international roaming packages.

Its smallest pack will set you back $20 and will give you 1GB of data, 15 texts and 15 minutes worth of calls, which is valid for three days. For $30, 3GB of data, 30 texts and 30 minutes worth of calls, which is valid for seven days. Boost’s biggest roaming pack is $40 and will get you 5GB of data, 60 texts and 60 minutes worth of calls, while being valid for 14 days.

All three of these packs are available to use in up to 40 countries.

Here are Boost’s prepaid plans

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.