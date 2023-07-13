A List of Affordable Mobile Plans to Consider if Telstra Has Gotten Too Exxy for You

If you’re a Telstra customer trying to keep their costs down, things just got a little harder.

Earlier this month, the carrier behind Australia’s biggest mobile network just made all of its mobile plans that little bit more expensive. Thankfully, there are still plenty of alternatives out there for those who want a similar level of mobile coverage at a much better price.

Before we jump into the best Telstra mobile alternatives, here’s a quick snapshot of the provider’s new SIM-only mobile plan lineup.

All three Telstra postpaid plans have crept upwards when it comes to price this month, but only one got an upgrade.

The Telstra $62 Basic plan used to be $58 and now comes with 50GB rather than 40GB of monthly data. That’s nice to see, but it’s still a lot more expensive than some of the alternatives. If you’re looking for a SIM-only mobile plan that uses the Telstra network and comes with a comparable amount of gigabytes, Telstra’s cheapest plan is far from the only option on the menu. For the full spread, check out the widget below.

Our pick of the lot here is the Tangerine 32GB Mobile SIM. This no-contract plan includes unlimited local calls and texts, unlimited calls and texts to 15 international destinations, a 500GB data bank and 4G speeds of up to 100Mbps on the Telstra network.

Ordinarily, signing up for this plan gives you 32GB to work with each calendar month. However, as part of a time-limited promotion, those who sign up before the end of July will score themselves double that for the first six months. That works out to be 64GB per month, for a total of 384GB to use on whatever you like.

Prefer prepaid? Here’s a quick rundown of your alternatives when it comes to Telstra’s cheapest SIM-only mobile plan.

If you’re uncertain or unfamiliar with the brands in the mix here, we’d recommend giving either Superloop or Exetel a closer look.

At $35 with 30-day expiry, the Exetel ExeSIM Plus 4G plan comes with standard calls and texts, unlimited international calls to 15 destinations, a 500GB data bank and coverage powered by the Telstra 3G and 4G network.

While this plan comes with 40GB of monthly data as standard, those who sign up before the end of July can score double that for the first six recharges. That works out to be 480GB of data over a six-month period.

The only catch here is that you don’t get access to the full Telstra network, nor do you get any form of 5G. Those who want the former without paying for it will have to hit up Boost, but those who want Telstra 5G minus the big T have a few more providers to choose from.

Check out the widget below for the short version.

