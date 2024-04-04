The Best Mobile Plans on the Optus Network That Aren’t Optus

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Optus, Telstra and Vodafone might be the three biggest telcos in Australia, but they aren’t your only options when it comes to picking up a mobile plan. These three big telcos sell wholesale access to their respective mobile networks to smaller providers. Also known as Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), these plans give you the same coverage as the parent provider but usually at a lower price.

In Optus’ case, these MVNOs are powered by the provider’s 4G Plus Mobile Network, although some providers have gained access to its 5G network.

We’ve collected the cheapest plans from the providers that are powered by the Optus mobile network.

The cheapest mobile plans on the Optus network with 5GB or more

You have a few MVNOs on the Optus network with at least 5GB of data that’ll set you back less than $20 per month.

In terms of the cheapest plans within this price and data range, Moose Mobile is offering its 25GB plan for $11.80 per month. This discount price will last for the first eight months of your plan, before reverting to $24.80 per month.

If you want a similar plan with a cheaper full price, then Spintel is worth checking out. The provider is offering its 25GB plan for $14 per month for the first six months, and then $22 per month after that.

If you’re not interested in a plan that will have a price increase after an introductory period, Circles.Life has a 6GB plan for $15 per month, while Catch is offering a 10GB plan for $17 per 30-day renewal.

The cheapest mobile plans on the Optus network with 30GB or more

Amaysim is offering its 32GB plan with an introductory discount and extra data offer. You’ll pay $15 for your first renewal and receive an extra 18GB of data (to a total of 50GB). After that initial recharge, you’ll go back to paying the standard rate of $30 per 28-day renewal. Amaysim has access to the Optus 5G mobile network in selected areas.

Moose Mobile is running an offer where your monthly bill for the first eight months of your plan will be $19.80 per month. This plan includes 40GB and will increase to $29.80 per month once the discount period ends. Moose Mobile also has access to the Optus 5G network.

If you need a mobile plan with a bit more data month to month, Southern Phone has an offer where you can nab 50GB for a discounted $20 per month. This lowered price will last for the first three months of your plan, after which it’ll increase to $25 per month.

If you don’t want to mess around with post-discount price changes, Circles.Life is offering a 30GB plan for $25 per month. If you want a bit more data, SpinTel is offering its 50GB plan at a flat rate of $29 per month.

The cheapest mobile plans on the Optus network with 60GB or more

In terms of the cheapest plan in this data range, Optus is offering a prepaid SIM-only plan for an initial price of $12. This plan is usually $35 per 28-day renewal – which is what it’ll revert to after your first recharge – and you’ll start with a data cap that’ll decrease over your next renewals. You’ll have 60GB of data on your first recharge, which will decrease to 40GB for the next two recharges and then become 20GB from there on.

Amaysim is running a similar introductory offer where, for $18, you’ll get 80GB worth of data. This price will only last for your first renewal (per 28 days), before increasing to the standard $40 per renewal.

If you want a discount period that lasts for more than a month, then Moose Mobile could be what you’re after. The provider is offering a plan with 100GB of data for $24.80 per month, for the first eight months you’re connected. After this discount period ends, your plan will increase to $36.80 per month.

If you don’t want to muck around with shifting bills and data allowances, both SpinTel and Southern Phone are offering 100GB plans that are priced at a flat rate of $35 per month. SpinTel also has a 200GB plan that’s billed at $50 per month.

If you want a lot of data then Optus is offering a discount for its massive 500GB mobile plan. For the first 12 months of your plan, you’ll pay $69 per month, before it increases to $89. Even when compared to what other providers – both on and outside the Optus network – are offering at this price range, Optus’s 500GB has the better value at both discounted and full price.

You can find Lifehacker Australia’s round-up of the cheapest mobile plans from MVNOs that use the Telstra network here and the Vodafone network here.

