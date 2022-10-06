Vodafone’s Actually Unlimited Mobile Plan Is Just $60 per Month

Vodafone is the one Aussie telco that has a properly unlimited mobile plan. Unlimited data with no speed caps (and just one small catch). The plan, naturally, is its most expensive option.

You’ll typically pay $85 per month for Vodafone’s unlimited mobile offering, but the telco has currently discounted it to just $60 per month. Better yet, this discount lasts for the life of your plan. While most promos tend to revert to full price after the first six months or year, you’ll keep paying $60 per month for Vodafone’s unlimited plan for as long as you stay on it.

Here’s Vodafone’s unlimited plan:

It also comes with three months of free access to Amazon Music.

Vodafone’s unlimited plan can also be paired with a phone if you’re looking for a new one. Here’s a selection of popular phones currently available on Vodafone:

As we mentioned above, Vodafone’s unlimited plan has one small catch. It has a 30GB hotspot data allowance, for when you’re tethering your phone to other devices like your laptop. After you exceed 30GB, your hot speed speeds will be capped at 2Mbps.

If you don’t quite need unlimited data, Vodafone is also discounting the majority of its postpaid phone range. Here’s the full range:

The $55 per month 500GB plan could also be quite compelling, a good option if you’re a bit more reliant on using hotspot data. Unlike the unlimited plan, the 500GB plan doesn’t have any caps on hotspot data.

If you do manage to go over your 500GB allowance, Vodafone will cap your speeds to 10Mbps. While that’s not exactly fast, it’s still more than enough for the vast majority of online activities.

Vodafone’s discounts are available until November 23, 2022.

Alex Choros is the Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.