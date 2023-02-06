Here’s How You Can Find the Best Mobile Coverage in Your Area

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to picking a mobile plan, coverage is naturally one of the most important parts. Because if you can’t get reception, you can’t use the service you’re paying for – and that’s just a waste.

Most of us know Telstra has Australia’s widest network, but Optus and Vodafone still have a respectable amount of coverage – more than you might think – even if they’re not quite as strong in rural areas. Telstra’s 3G and 4G network covers 99.5% of the population, but Optus is right behind at 98.5% of the population, while Vodafone covers 96%. Realistically, this means most of us should be able to get a plan on any of these networks.

Of course, there are plenty of smaller mobile providers that also operate on the same networks as Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, and for the most part, offer the same coverage. If you’re looking for a new plan, then a tiny telco is worth considering – especially because the prices are often smaller too.

Here are some of the best value mobile plans that make use of the Telstra, Optus and Vodafone networks.

Mobile network coverage maps

For a birds-eye snapshot of how the three networks compare, you can use this interactive map.

Or, to easily check coverage in your area, click here and pop in your address when searching for a new phone plan. When you’re on the results page, click See Coverage Map to jump straight to it. Here you’ll be able to compare Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone coverage across 5G, 4G, and 3G networks. Just be aware that this represents outdoor coverage availability, and there may be some difference indoors – especially with 5G.

It’s also worth noting that some MVNOs on the Telstra, Optus and Vodafone networks have access to their respective 5G networks. However, in some cases, this access is just a free trial and is usually limited to the more expensive plans.

Telstra network plans with at least 15GB

If you’re looking at the Telstra network, one of the best value plans around right now comes from Tangerine. You’ll get double data for the first six months of your plan, which means you’ll have an allowance of 44GB instead of 22GB for just $24.90 per month.

This double data offer also extends to Tangerine’s other mobile plans, where you can also get 64GB for the first six months for $29.90 per month – before your data is reduced to 32GB from month seven.

Numobile has a similar offer, where you’ll get 44GB for the first six months of your connection and then 22GB thereafter, but it’s a hair more expensive at $25 per month.

Aldi Mobile is currently running an offer that’ll give you 47GB of data for your first six recharges, then 25GB once you’ve hit the offer’s limit. Aldi Modile’s plan renews every 30 days, and each recharge will set you back $25, plus a one-time, upfront $5 fee.

MATE has its own $25 plan with a 22GB allowance. Taking up a MATE mobile plan also gets you a $10 per month discount on any MATE NBN plan. Not a bad way to cut down on expenses.

Telstra’s budget brand Belong is up next at $25 per month for 20GB. While that’s less monthly data compared to the previous plans, Belong has the advantage of being able to access part of Telstra’s 5G network. You can also add on an international calling pack with unlimited talk to around 30 destinations for an extra $5 per month.

Telstra‘s own plans start at $30 for a 28-day recharge with 10GB of data. However, you’ll get a bonus 20GB of data on your first three recharges, which will give you a total of 30GB to play with.

Telstra’s 3G and 4G networks reach 99.4% of the population, but the Telstra wholesale network that providers like Belong, ALDI, and Woolworths use only reaches 98.8% of the population. That’s still pretty damn respectable though, and a little ahead of Optus.

Of course, this can affect mobile coverage in some remote, regional, and rural areas. Here’s how the full Telstra network and the Telstra wholesale network compare:

Optus network plans with at least 15GB

Moose Mobile currently has one of the best deals on the Optus network, slinging a 25GB plan for just $16.80 per month. The only catch is the discount only lasts for the first 12 months of your connection, after which you’ll pay $23.80 per month. Of course, the plan is contract-free, so you can always jump ship when your savings run out.

The next tier in Moose’s mobile plans is pretty good value too. You’ll get 40GB of data each month, and only pay $25.80 per month for the first 12 months of your plan. After your first year ends, the monthly price will jump up to $29.80 per month.

If you want something a tad cheaper, SpinTel is doing a 17GB plan for $12 per month for the first six months, before jumping up to $20 per month thereafter.

If you’re after more data, consider Circles.Life. At $20 per month, you’ll get 30GB per month for the first 12 months. Once again, this is a timed discount. After your first year, your plan will revert to $25 per month. The plan is contract-free, however, so you’re free to bail at any time.

The cheapest option from Optus itself is its $28 prepaid recharge with a 28-day expiry (and a $1 upfront fee). You’ll get 28GB of data per recharge, and you’ll be able to store any unused data in MyData when you maintain an active AutoRecharge (up to 200GB).

Vodafone network plans with at least 15GB

TPG is currently killing it when it comes to value on the Vodafone network. You’ll pay just $12.50 per month for your first six months for a 25GB plan. As a comparison, that kind of money would typically only buy you 2GB or so. The price rises to $24.99 per month after your promo period runs out, but the plan is contract-free. Sibling brands Internode and iiNet have identical offers, but with a smaller data allowance of 16GB.

Kogan is currently offering a 40GB SIM-only plan for $25 per month, but if you sign up before 28 February then your first month will be free. Kogan’s mobile plans have no lock-in contracts, so you’re free to leave whenever you want (including before your first paid month rolls over).

Vodafone‘s cheapest plan is a $30 28-day prepaid recharge with 15GB. You’ll save $5 per recharge if you opt-in to Automatic Recharge, and if you go over your allowance, you’ll be able to keep using your plan with capped speeds of 1.5Mbps.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.