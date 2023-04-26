TPG Is Offering 50 Per Cent off All of Its Mobile Plans

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been looking to change up your mobile plan – whether you’re after something with more data or a lower monthly bill – this might just be the deal you’re looking for. TPG is currently 50 per cent off all of its mobile plans for the first six months you’re connected. That means you can nab a mobile plan with a solid chunk of data at an affordable price.

Internode and iiNet, which are both subsidiaries of TPG, are also offering similar half-off across their range of mobile plans. All three of these providers are powered by the Vodafone network.

Here are all the mobile plans being offered by TPG, Internode and iiNet, along with how they compare to other providers.

Here’s every TPG mobile plan

In terms of data to dollar value, TPG’s mobile was already pretty on par with what other mobile providers are offering. But with this 50 per cent off deal, it makes them some of the best value mobile plans on the market (more on that in a moment).

Considering that TPG’s 25GB plan is usually $25 per month, this offer means you can get over double that data capacity (60GB) for $20 per month – for the first six months, at least. TPG’s 60GB plan will also give you trial access to Vodafone’s 5G network until June 1.

This offer is only available to new TPG customers and the discount lasts for the first six months you’re with the provider. Once this introductory period ends, your plan will increase to its standard full price. However, if you currently have an internet connection with one of TPG’s plans, you can save $5 per month on the 25GB and 45GB mobile plans, or $10 per month with the 60GB plan.

TPG’s mobile plans are prepaid and contract-free, and these half-off deals are available until June 1.

Here’s every mobile plan for Internode and iiNet

As you can see, Internode and iiNet have exactly the same data allowances and prices as one another. The 55GB mobile plan for either telco also includes a 5G network trial.

While both telcos have plans with the same prices TPG is offering, they have slightly lower data caps data. For example, a $20 per month plan with iiNet and Internode will get you 55GB of data, while TPG will give you 60GB. Still, compared to other mobile providers on the market, these half-off discounts still offer some great dollar-to-data value.

The only major difference is that if you sign up for iiNet’s 40GB plan and bundle it with one of the provider’s NBN plans, you’ll also score 80GB of mobile data as a bonus.

These offers are available until June 1 and are all contract-free.

Here are all of iiNet’s mobile plans:

Here are all of Internode’s mobile plans:

Mobile plans with at least 5GB of data

As you can see in the table above, while TPG doesn’t have the cheapest small data plan going, you do get the most data in the $10 range (12GB). However, if you spend an extra $2.50 per month, you can get TPG’s 25GB plan. That’s over double the data, which is great data to dollar value.

Mobile plans with at least 30GB of data

Currently, TPG, iiNet and Internode have the cheapest mobile plans going with at least 30GB of data. Being able to get 40GB or 45GB of data for $15 per month is a pretty hard-to-beat offer.

Without the discount, TPG’s prices are slightly beaten by providers like Kogan, which has a 40GB plan for $25 per month – compared to TPG’s $29.99 per month – or SpinTel which is offering a 50GB plan for $35 per month. But, since TPG’s plans are contract-free, you can easily swap to another mobile plan once the discount period ends.