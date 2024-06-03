The 5 Best EOFY 2024 Sales to Refresh Your Home With

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The end of the financial year is coming up fast, which means it’s time for the annual EOFY sales. Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll see more and more retailers and brands come to the table with their EOFY offers. To help you cut through all the noise and get right to the good stuff, we’ve collected the five best EOFY 2024 deals that you don’t want to miss.

The best EOFY 2024 sales in Australia

Hubbl EOFY Sale: Save 20% off

If you’ve been sitting on the fence about picking up a Hubbl because of its price tag, this EOFY could be the push you need. The new streaming device, which launched back in March, is on sale for $79.20 – down from $99. That’s a tidy 20 per cent off, which is available until June 30.

If you’re unfamiliar with Hubbl, it’s a device that aims to streamline your streaming service subscriptions while also saving a bit of money (more on that in a moment). This plug-and-play device comes with most of the popular streaming platforms, like Binge, Netflix and Disney+ (Paramount+ and Stan are coming soon).

It also includes VOD platforms, like ABC iVIew, SBS OnDemand and 9Now, and will let you access free-to-air channels if you plug your aerial directly into the device. The Hubbl will also help you streamline your search for something to watch, as its search feature will pull results from all of the pre-installed streaming apps.

The Hubbl device only requires a one-off payment and, depending on which subscriptions you have, can help you cut down on your streaming service costs. If you bill select streaming services through Hubbl, you’ll be able to able to save up to $15 per month from your total costs (depending on how many subscriptions you stack). This offer is currently limited to the apps Kayo, Binge, Lifestyle, Flash and Netflix.

Here’s how Hubbl‘s stack and save discounts work:

Stack three apps : save $5 per month

: save $5 per month Stack four apps : save $10 per month

: save $10 per month Stack five apps: save $15 per month

Shop the Hubbl on sale for $79.20 (down from $99) here.

Breville EOFY Sale: Up to $300 off

From coffee machines to blenders and toasters, Breville has your kitchen needs covered. During its EOFY 2024 sale, you can snag up to $300 off a range of select appliances.

Here are a few highlights from Breville’s EOFY sale:

Shop the full range of the Breville EOFY 2024 sales here.

Myer EOFY Sale: Up to 50% off

Not sure what you’re looking for when it comes to EOFY deals? Then check out Myer, which has a little bit of everything available. From fashion to homewares and tech, the retailer is slashing up to 50 per cent off a huge range of products and brands.

Here are a few highlights from Myer’s EOFY sale:

Shop the full range of the Myer stocktake sale here.

Dyson EOFY Sale: Up to $550 off

If you’ve been waiting for a price drop before pouncing on one of Dyson’s stick vacuums, this one’s for you. The popular brand is offering up to $550 off a range of vacuums, along with its robot vacuum and a few purifier fans.

Here are a few highlights from Dyson’s EOFY sale:

Shop the full range of the Dyson EOFY 2024 deals here.

Sheridan: Up to 50% off

If you’re looking to give your bedroom a bit of a refresh, you can currently score up to a whopping 50 per cent off a range of Sheridan products. These include bed sheets, quilts, bathroom towels and more.

Here are a few highlights from Sheridan’s EOFY sale:

Shop the full range of the Sheridan EOFY 2024 deals here.

