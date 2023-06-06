‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Beat the Rush: Every EOFY Sale That’s Already Started

5

Bree Grant

Published 37 mins ago: June 6, 2023 at 2:10 pm -
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page.

It’s nearly the end of the financial year, which means two things — 1) a generous tax return (hopefully), and 2) a bunch of EOFY sales to spend it on. With savings across almost every category — homewares, fashion, beauty, fitness and tech — it’s the perfect time of year to stock up on everything you need, or that needs replacing.

Some brands like Amazon Australia, eBay, THE ICONIC, Cotton On, Dell, Emma Sleep and more have even kicked off their EOFY deals early, and let us tell you, our wallets are ready.

To save you from scouring the internet for hours, we’ve gathered the best EOFY sales in Australia that are happening right now.

Happy shopping!

The Best Early EOFY Sales in Australia

The best EOFY beauty sales

best EOFY sales
Image: Sephora Instagram
  • Sephora — Save up to $250 off Dyson hair styling tools
  • Adore Beauty — Up to 50 per cent off select products
  • THE ICONIC — Up to 40 per cent off select beauty products
  • M.A.C Cosmetics — Up to 20 per cent off sitewide

 The best EOFY fashion sales

best EOFY sales
Image: THE ICONIC Instagram

The best EOFY homewares sales

Image: Emma Sleep
  • Dyson — Save up to $474 on select vacuums
  • Emma Sleep — Up to 55 per cent off sitewide
  • Adairs — Save up to 30 per cent
  • Booktopia — Up to 75 per cent off books
  • KitchenAid — Save up to 20 per cent off selected products with up to $350 off food processors and blenders
  • MyMuscleChef — $20 off + free shipping (save up to $35 off your first order). Use code EOFY23.
  • Canningvale — Up to 65 per cent off select items
  • Sheridan — Up to 50 per cent off select products

The best EOFY wellness sales

Image: Wild Secrets

The best EOFY tech sales

Image: Roborock
  • Dyson — Save up to 40 per cent off select products
  • eBay — 22 per cent off with eBay Plus and 20 per cent for non-members
  • Kogan — Up to 65 per cent off select items
  • HP — Save up to 46 per cent on selected products
  • Lenovo — Save up to 60 per cent off Lenovo laptops
  • Godfreys — up to $660 off robot vacuums and stick vacuums
  • Roborock — Save $400 off the Q7 Max+ robot vacuum
  • Dell — Sales across laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories
  • Samsung — Up to 30 per cent off on select products

How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?

The best part about EOFY sales is that there’s no hard and fast rule about when they start or finish. It’s totally at each brand and retailer’s discretion. Some start their sales as early as June 1 and end as late as mid-July, so you’ve got plenty of time to snap up some good EOFY deals. That said, according to our research, a fair chuck of the above sales will end July 1, so get in quick.

Instead of checking each retailer or brand’s website specifically, the best way to keep up with them all is to bookmark this page. We’ll be updating our curated list with the best EOFY sales as they drop, so keep checking back.

Want more EOFY deals?

We’ll be linking all of our EOFY sales articles here, so you can shop the very best deals all month long.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • Kogan’s discounts are a bit dodgy. The RRP is often way inflated when considering the discount. 90% off, but every other store is selling it at half the price they list as RRP.

    That said, they have a damned good deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 at the moment. Literally the only reason I didn’t buy one is because the new one (S4 I assume) is getting really close now and I wanted to wait to see what that brought to the table. They also have a great deal on the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB nvme SSD, I bought one of them 🙂

  • Kogan also wont deliver to a PO box, they yes they do but the courier they employed sent it back to the warehouse, I had to pay for them to redirect it and it spent just under 2 months in transit.

