Beat the Rush: Every EOFY Sale That’s Already Started

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s nearly the end of the financial year, which means two things — 1) a generous tax return (hopefully), and 2) a bunch of EOFY sales to spend it on. With savings across almost every category — homewares, fashion, beauty, fitness and tech — it’s the perfect time of year to stock up on everything you need, or that needs replacing.

Some brands like Amazon Australia, eBay, THE ICONIC, Cotton On, Dell, Emma Sleep and more have even kicked off their EOFY deals early, and let us tell you, our wallets are ready.

To save you from scouring the internet for hours, we’ve gathered the best EOFY sales in Australia that are happening right now.

Happy shopping!

READ MORE The TikTok-Famous Kitchen Gadgets That Live up to the Hype

The Best Early EOFY Sales in Australia

The best EOFY beauty sales

Sephora — Save up to $250 off Dyson hair styling tools

— Save up to $250 off Dyson hair styling tools Adore Beauty — Up to 50 per cent off select products

— Up to 50 per cent off select products THE ICONIC — Up to 40 per cent off select beauty products

— Up to 40 per cent off select beauty products M.A.C Cosmetics — Up to 20 per cent off sitewide

The best EOFY fashion sales

The best EOFY homewares sales

Dyson — Save up to $474 on select vacuums

— Save up to $474 on select vacuums Emma Sleep — Up to 55 per cent off sitewide

— Up to 55 per cent off sitewide Adairs — Save up to 30 per cent

— Save up to 30 per cent Booktopia — Up to 75 per cent off books

— Up to 75 per cent off books KitchenAid — Save up to 20 per cent off selected products with up to $350 off food processors and blenders

— Save up to 20 per cent off selected products with up to $350 off food processors and blenders MyMuscleChef — $20 off + free shipping (save up to $35 off your first order). Use code EOFY23.

— $20 off + free shipping (save up to $35 off your first order). Use code EOFY23. Canningvale — Up to 65 per cent off select items

— Up to 65 per cent off select items Sheridan — Up to 50 per cent off select products

The best EOFY wellness sales

Lovehoney — Up to 70 per cent off everything

— Up to 70 per cent off everything Wild Secrets — Up to 70 per cent off everything

The best EOFY tech sales

Dyson — Save up to 40 per cent off select products

— Save up to 40 per cent off select products eBay — 22 per cent off with eBay Plus and 20 per cent for non-members

— 22 per cent off with eBay Plus and 20 per cent for non-members Kogan — Up to 65 per cent off select items

— Up to 65 per cent off select items HP — Save up to 46 per cent on selected products

— Save up to 46 per cent on selected products Lenovo — Save up to 60 per cent off Lenovo laptops

— Save up to 60 per cent off Lenovo laptops Godfreys — up to $660 off robot vacuums and stick vacuums

— up to $660 off robot vacuums and stick vacuums Roborock — Save $400 off the Q7 Max+ robot vacuum

— Save $400 off the Q7 Max+ robot vacuum Dell — Sales across laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories

— Sales across laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories Samsung — Up to 30 per cent off on select products

How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?

The best part about EOFY sales is that there’s no hard and fast rule about when they start or finish. It’s totally at each brand and retailer’s discretion. Some start their sales as early as June 1 and end as late as mid-July, so you’ve got plenty of time to snap up some good EOFY deals. That said, according to our research, a fair chuck of the above sales will end July 1, so get in quick.

Instead of checking each retailer or brand’s website specifically, the best way to keep up with them all is to bookmark this page. We’ll be updating our curated list with the best EOFY sales as they drop, so keep checking back.

Want more EOFY deals?

We’ll be linking all of our EOFY sales articles here, so you can shop the very best deals all month long.

This article has been updated since its original publication.