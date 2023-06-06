Beat the Rush: Every EOFY Sale That’s Already Started

It’s nearly the end of the financial year, which means two things — 1) a generous tax return (hopefully), and 2) a bunch of EOFY sales to spend it on. With savings across almost every category — homewares, fashion, beauty, fitness and tech — it’s the perfect time of year to stock up on everything you need, or that needs replacing.
Some brands like Amazon Australia, eBay, THE ICONIC, Cotton On, Dell, Emma Sleep and more have even kicked off their EOFY deals early, and let us tell you, our wallets are ready.
To save you from scouring the internet for hours, we’ve gathered the best EOFY sales in Australia that are happening right now.
The Best Early EOFY Sales in Australia
The best EOFY beauty sales
- Sephora — Save up to $250 off Dyson hair styling tools
- Adore Beauty — Up to 50 per cent off select products
- THE ICONIC — Up to 40 per cent off select beauty products
- M.A.C Cosmetics — Up to 20 per cent off sitewide
The best EOFY fashion sales
- THE ICONIC — Up to 70 per cent off select products
- Oodie — Up to $40 off Oodies
- Lululemon — Shop the massive mid-year sale
- The Outnet — Up to 80 per cent off
- Surfstitch — Spend and save up to 30 per cent off
- Net-a-Porter — Up to 50 per cent off on select products
- St Agni — Up to 50 per cent off
- The Upside — Take a further 20 per cent off sale items
- Hoka — Up to 50 per cent off select shoes
- Cotton On — 50per cent off all original pieces
- UGG Express — 20 per cent off EOFY sale with code EVERAU80% + up to 80 per cent off clearance
The best EOFY homewares sales
- Dyson — Save up to $474 on select vacuums
- Emma Sleep — Up to 55 per cent off sitewide
- Adairs — Save up to 30 per cent
- Booktopia — Up to 75 per cent off books
- KitchenAid — Save up to 20 per cent off selected products with up to $350 off food processors and blenders
- MyMuscleChef — $20 off + free shipping (save up to $35 off your first order). Use code EOFY23.
- Canningvale — Up to 65 per cent off select items
- Sheridan — Up to 50 per cent off select products
The best EOFY wellness sales
- Lovehoney — Up to 70 per cent off everything
- Wild Secrets — Up to 70 per cent off everything
The best EOFY tech sales
- Dyson — Save up to 40 per cent off select products
- eBay — 22 per cent off with eBay Plus and 20 per cent for non-members
- Kogan — Up to 65 per cent off select items
- HP — Save up to 46 per cent on selected products
- Lenovo — Save up to 60 per cent off Lenovo laptops
- Godfreys — up to $660 off robot vacuums and stick vacuums
- Roborock — Save $400 off the Q7 Max+ robot vacuum
- Dell — Sales across laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories
- Samsung — Up to 30 per cent off on select products
How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?
The best part about EOFY sales is that there’s no hard and fast rule about when they start or finish. It’s totally at each brand and retailer’s discretion. Some start their sales as early as June 1 and end as late as mid-July, so you’ve got plenty of time to snap up some good EOFY deals. That said, according to our research, a fair chuck of the above sales will end July 1, so get in quick.
Instead of checking each retailer or brand’s website specifically, the best way to keep up with them all is to bookmark this page. We’ll be updating our curated list with the best EOFY sales as they drop, so keep checking back.
