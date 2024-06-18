IKEA’s Mid-Year Sale Includes up to 80% Off Lounges, Desks and Beds

We’re approaching the end of the financial year, which means it’s sale time. Plenty of retailers are putting their best foot forward to try and pull in some of that last-minute EOFY splurging and that includes our favourite Swedish homewares store. IKEA Australia’s mid-year sale includes a bunch of cheap furniture items with up to 80 per cent slashed from prices.

The sale will be running across all IKEA Australia stores, in-store and online, from Thursday, June 20 until Monday, July 22. Remember that with tax time approaching, if you’re purchasing furniture for work use, you may even be able to claim it in your return. Sound good? Let’s take a look at what’s on offer.

IKEA mid-year sale top picks

Image: IKEA

IKEA’s mid-year sale covers all corners of the house, with living room furniture, beds and mattresses, and a range of accessories. Here are some top deals that IKEA has highlighted, but keep an eye on the site when the sale period begins to find more bargains.

If you’re looking to upgrade your furniture in this sale and get rid of some of your old stuff, don’t forget to take advantage of IKEA’s Buy Back program, which will essentially swap you a store credit for your pre-loved store-branded items.

And, as we struggle through the grips of winter, you may also be on the lookout for some warming homewares, of which IKEA has many. We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites here.

Lead Image Credit: IKEA