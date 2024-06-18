The Best EOFY NBN Deals From Optus, Vodafone, Aussie and More

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The end of the financial year is just around the corner, which means the annual sales that come with it are in full swing. We’ve covered a few EOFY sales already, including mobile plans, mattresses and even sex toys, but today we want to focus on the NBN deals being offered by internet providers like Optus, Vodafone and Aussie Broadband.

Here are the best EOFY deals for NBN plans, sorted by internet provider.

Aussie Broadband EOFY NBN deals

Depending on which NBN plan you go with, Aussie Broadband will knock either $10 or $20 off your internet bill every month. What makes these discounts significant is that they last for the first 12 months that you’re connected to an Aussie Broadband NBN plan, as opposed to the standard six months offered by most other internet providers.

Here are Aussie Broadband’s EOFY NBN deals:

NBN 100 : now $85 per month (down from $95 per month)

: now $85 per month (down from $95 per month) NBN 100/40 : now $95 per month (down from $105 per month)

: now $95 per month (down from $105 per month) NBN 250 : now $99 per month (down from $119 per month)

: now $99 per month (down from $119 per month) NBN 1000: now $109 per month (down from $129 per month)

This offer is available until June 30.

iiNet EOFY NBN deals

If you sign up for one of iiNet’s select NBN plans between now and July 2, you’ll be able to save $10 per month for the first six months of your connection. This is a flat discount, so regardless of which internet connection you go with, you’ll be saving $60 over the deal period.

Here are iiNet’s EOFY internet deals:

NBN 100 : now $79.99 per month (down from $89.99 per month)

: now $79.99 per month (down from $89.99 per month) NBN 250 : now $89.99 per month (down from $99.99 per month)

: now $89.99 per month (down from $99.99 per month) NBN 1000: now $99.99 per month (down from $109.99 per month)

Kogan EOFY NBN deals

During its EOFY sale, Kogan is knocking $10 off per month for the first six months you’re connected to any of its NBN plans.

Here are Kogan’s EOFY internet deals:

NBN 25 : now $53.90 per month (down from $63.90 per month)

: now $53.90 per month (down from $63.90 per month) NBN 50 : now $58.90 per month (down from $68.90 per month)

: now $58.90 per month (down from $68.90 per month) NBN 100 : now $68.90 per month (down from $78.90 per month)

: now $68.90 per month (down from $78.90 per month) NBN 250 : now $89.90 per month (down from $99.90 per month)

: now $89.90 per month (down from $99.90 per month) NBN 1000: now $99.90 per month (down from $109.90 per month)

This offer is available until June 30.

Optus EOFY NBN deals

If you sign up for an NBN 100, 250 or 1000 plan from Optus, you can save either $120 or $180 across the first six months of your connection.

Here are Optus’ EOFY internet deals:

NBN 100 : now $79 per month (down from $99 per month)

: now $79 per month (down from $99 per month) NBN 250 : now $89 per month (down from $119 per month)

: now $89 per month (down from $119 per month) NBN 1000: now $99 per month (down from $129 per month)

However, before you sign up for any of Optus’ NBN plans, it’s worth noting that you’ll need to stay connected to it for at least 36 months. If you leave before this time period elapses, you’ll need to pay a modem fee that’s equal to $8.50 per remaining month (to a total of $306).

Origin EOFY NBN deals

Origin isn’t offering any EOFY discounts for its NBN connections, but if you sign up for one of its internet plans you’ll receive 20,000 Everyday Rewards points (valued at $100 Everyday Rewards dollars) and 12 months of Paramount+ for free. There is a catch here: you’ll need to be a new customer of Origin Internet and Paramount+.

This offer is available until June 30.

Swoop EOFY NBN deals

Swoop is offering a series of discounts across its NBN plans, which range from $15 to $35 off per month.

Here are Swoop’s NBN deals:

NBN 50 : now $69 per month (down from $84 per month)

: now $69 per month (down from $84 per month) NBN 100 : now $74 per month (down from $94 per month)

: now $74 per month (down from $94 per month) NBN 250 : now $84 per month (down from $119 per month)

: now $84 per month (down from $119 per month) NBN 1000: now $119 per month (down from $139 per month)

This offer is available until July 31, and these discounts last for the first six months that you’re connected.

TPG EOFY NBN deals

If you sign up for one of TPG’s NBN plans between now and July 2, the provider will cover one month’s plan fees if you’re a new customer.

On top of this EOFY offer, TPG is also running an introductory discount for its NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $799 per month for the first six months and then $89.99 per month after that.

Vodafone EOFY 2024 NBN deals

Vodafone is offering to knock $5 off per month for the first five months of your connection to any of its NBN plans. This offer is available until July 1.

Compared to some of the other EOFY deals being offered here, this isn’t that impressive. However, if you’re already a Vodafone mobile customer you can save a further $10 per month when you bundle in an NBN 100, NBN 250 or NBN 500 plan. This bundle offer is also available for Vodafone’s NBN 50 plan, but the extra discount is also $5 per month.

Image: iStock/marchmeena29 / Lifehacker Australia