This year’s EOFY sales are almost over, so if you’re planning on giving your home office a refresh, now’s the time to do it. Especially if you want to be able to claim any of your new tech on your tax return.
Whether you need a new laptop or monitor, or just want to get yourself some extra office gadgets, there are currently loads of sales running across a wide range of retailers and brands. You can save big on Samsung, Lenovo, Microsoft and more, which is great news if your old keyboard is looking a little worse for wear.
We’ve rounded up some of the best EOFY sales for upgrading your home office.
The best EOFY sales for tech and computers
EOFY laptop and computer sales
- eBay: Save on a range of work and gaming laptops, including
- HP Pavilion Plus EVO Laptop – now $1,299.99 (down from $2,199)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 – now $758.99 (down from $1,849)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 – now $1,199.99 (down from $2,299)
- MSI Thin GF63 15.6″ FHD Laptop – now $1,349.99 (down from $1,699)
- OMEN 17.3″ QHD Gaming Laptop – now $3,620 (down from $5,099)
- The Good Guys
- Acer Aspire 3 15″ Celeron – now $399 (down from $499)
- Asus Vivobook 15 – now $999 (down from $1,399)
- Dell Inspiron 15 – now $799 (down from $1,099)
- Lenovo Duet 3 11″ SnapDragon Chromebook – now $486 (down from $649)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 – now $299 (down from $449)
- Lenovo: Save on selected laptops and desktops with the code EOFY24
- IdeaPad Slim 5 (14″, Gen 9 AMD) – now $1,079 (down from $1,749)
- Legion Pro 5i (16″, Gen 9) – now $2,499 (down from $3,799)
- ThinkPad Z16 (Gen 1 AMD) – now $1,799 (down from $4,369)
- Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16″, Gen 9) – now $1,399 (down from $2,289)
- Yoga Pro 7 (14″, Gen 9, AMD) – now $1,649 (down from $2,899)
- Microsoft: Save on Surface devices, including
- Surface Laptop 5 – now $2,026 (down from $2,649)
- Surface Laptop Go 3 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM) – now $1,098 (down from $1,429)
- Surface Laptop Go 3 (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM) – now $1,348 (down from $1,729)
- Surface Laptop Studio 2 (13th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM) – now $2,888 (down from $3,519)
- Surface Laptop Studio 2 (13th Gen Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM) – now $4,391 (down from $4,879)
- Samsung – Save on a range of Galaxy Tab products
EOFY monitors sales
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of monitors, including:
- Acer Nitro VG0 23.8″ FHD IPS 1MS 100HZ FYSNC Monitor – now $159 (down from $199)
- LG 31.5” UltraFine™ UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor – now $747 (down from $947)
- Samsung 27″ S36C 1800R/75HZ/4MS Curved Monitor – now $179 (down from $269)
- Samsung 34″ ViewFinity S65TC Ultra-wide Curved WQHD Monitor – now $797 (down from $1,099)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 32″ QHD 165hz/1ms Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $599)
- Dell: Sales across laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories
- eBay: Save on a range of monitors
- LG 26″ Ultrawide Full HD 75Hz FreeSync Monitor – now $156.11 (down from $199)
- The Good Guys
- Acer 23.8″ Nitro VG0 FHD Gaming Monitor – now $159 (down from $199)
- LG 23.8″ FHD Monitor – now $99 (down from $159)
- LG 32” HD IPS Monitor – now $229 (down from $399)
- Samsung 24″ Curved Monitor – now $139 (down from $229)
- Samsung 27″ Odyssey QHD Gaming Monitor – now $339 (down from $499)
EOFY computer accessories sales
- Big W: Up to 50 per cent off selected PC accessories
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of PC accessories
- Dell: Sales across laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories
- eBay: Save on a range of mice, keyboards and other PC accessories
- Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse – now $98.58 (down from $149)
- Roccat Vulcan II Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $190.38 (down from $259.95)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $206.70 (down from $319)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset – now $67.98 (down from $109)
- Steelseries Prime Mini Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $58.80 (down from $159)
- The Good Guys
- Logitech MK220 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse – now $43 (down from $55)
- Logitech C270 HD Webcam – now $63 (down from $79)
- Logitech G502 Hero Optical Gaming Mouse – now $119 (down from $129)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $103 (down from $129)
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream HD Webcam – now $159 (down from $199)
EOFY office gadget sales
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of PC accessories
- eBay: Save on a range of home office essentials
- D-Link EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Mesh System – now $249.99 (down from $379.95)
- Google Nest Wireless Doorbell – now $230.81 (down from $329)
- Logitech C920e Full HD Autofocus Webcam – now $87.41 (down from $179.95)
- Razer Nommo 2.0 Gaming Speakers – now $99 (down from $129)
- Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds – now $52.88 (down from $99)
- Nanoleaf: Get up to 20 per cent off a range of smart lighting options, including
- Matter 3.5″ Downlight – now $43.99 (down from $54.99)
- Matter B22 Smart Bulb – now $31.99 (down from $39.99)
- Matter Lightstrip Smarter Kit – now $71.99 (down from $89.99)
- Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror and Lightstrip Kit (TVs & Monitors Up To 65″) – now $151.99 (down from $181.99)
- Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror and Lightstrip Kit (TVs & Monitors Up To 85″) – now $183.99 (down from $229.99)
Image: iStock/FG Trade
