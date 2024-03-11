Here’s Everything You Need to Know about the New Streaming Device Hubbl

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Hubbl is to Binge and Kayo what Prime Video is to the Fire TV Stick and Apple TV+ is to the Apple TV. Produced by the Foxtel Group, the newly launched device includes support for a wide range of streaming services, but with integration for platforms like Binge and Kayo.

If you’re someone with a lot of streaming service subscriptions, Hubbl could also be a solution to those rising costs. Depending on which services you’re subscribed to, you can score up to $15 off per month when you combine plans to be billed through Hubbl.

Here’s everything you need to know about the launch of Hubbl and the Hubbl Glass.

What is Hubbl?

So what can you stream on the Hubbl? Apart from Binge and Kayo, the device comes with most major streaming services preinstalled, such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. Paramount+ and Stan aren’t currently available, but according to the Hubbl website, these services are “coming soon”. The device also supports free-to-air VOD platforms, like ABC iVew, SBS OnDemand and 9Now, and will even let you plug your aerial directly into the device.

As far as the user interface goes, the device was designed with streamlining your streaming in mind. Its search feature works across all available streaming apps, so the results page will show everywhere you can view certain movies, or the works of specific actors or directors, instead of having to individually search each service. The device also allows you to create unique, personalised watchlists, which is great news if you live in a multi-person household.

The device is running on the Entertainment OS, which was developed by Comcast USA and Sky UK, and can support streaming resolutions up to 4K, with Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. It comes bundled with a remote that includes a voice command feature as well.

The Hubbl is on sale now, priced at $99. You can read more about the Hubbl here.

What is Hubbl Glass?

Alongside the standalone device, the Glass is a smart TV running on Hubbl’s OS. In short, you get a TV with the streaming device built-in.

In terms of specs, this smart TV uses a 4K UHD Quantum Dot display, which supports HDR 10, Dolby Vision and HLG. The Glass also comes with a built-in six-speaker soundbar, which supports Dolby Atmos (MS12 AC4) and Dolby Digital.

The Hubbl Glass is on sale now, as a 55-inch display ($1,595) or 65-inch display ($1,995). You can read more about the Hubbl Glass here.

How do the subscription discounts work?

One of Hubbl’s unique features is that you’re able to receive a discount when you bundle together subscriptions for certain streaming services. This is great news if you’re someone who has more streaming subscriptions than they can count on their fingers. The size of the discount depends on how many apps you stack into Hubbl’s billing – at the time of writing, this discount offer is limited to the apps Kayo, Binge, Lifestyle, Flash and Netflix.

Here’s how the discounts work:

Stack three apps : save $5 per month

: save $5 per month Stack four apps : save $10 per month

: save $10 per month Stack five apps: save $15 per month

