You Can Currently Save Up to $450 On Dyson Vacuums, Fans, Headphones and More

Dyson is currently running a sale where you can save up to $450 on its range of vacuums, hair styling tools, purifying heaters and fans, and headphones.
If you’re keen to nab yourself a brand new piece of Dyson tech, now’s the time to do it. Dyson vacuums, fans and hair tools are expensive, and they aren’t always discounted. In addition, whenever they do go on sale, they sell out pretty quickly.
This is also one of the rare sales that features Dyson’s noise-cancelling headphones. When these babies first hit shelves, people were a little skeptical about the attachable travel visor that goes over your mouth to let you breathe in purified air. While they might look strange, having fresh air blown into your face sounds delightful.
Here are all the offers available during the Dyson sales.
Table of contents
Best Dyson Airwrap, hair dryer and straightener sales
- Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer (Ceramic pink/Rose gold), $849 plus a complimentary presentation case and travel pouch
- Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer Complete Long, $699 when you trade in any brand of hair styler and use code HCTRADEIN (usually $849)
- Dyson Corrale straightener, $669 (usually $699)
Best Dyson stick vacuum cleaner sales
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, $999 (usually $1,299)
- Dyson V8 Absolute, $549 (usually $999)
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute vacuum, $1,099 (usually $1,449)
- Dyson V11 Advanced vacuum, $788 (usually $1,199)
- Dyson Omni-glide, $499 (usually $749)
Best Dyson air purifier fans and heater sales
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link, $490 (usually $799)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1, $699 (usually $899)
- Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan, $587 (usually $799)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan heater, $999 (usually $1,149)
Best Dyson headphone sales
- Dyson Zone Absolute+ Noise Cancelling Headphones, $799 (usually $1,099)
- Dyson Zone Noise Cancelling Headphones, $699 (usually $999)
Lead Image Credit: Dyson Instagram
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.