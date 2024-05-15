You Can Currently Save Up to $450 On Dyson Vacuums, Fans, Headphones and More

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Dyson is currently running a sale where you can save up to $450 on its range of vacuums, hair styling tools, purifying heaters and fans, and headphones.

If you’re keen to nab yourself a brand new piece of Dyson tech, now’s the time to do it. Dyson vacuums, fans and hair tools are expensive, and they aren’t always discounted. In addition, whenever they do go on sale, they sell out pretty quickly.

This is also one of the rare sales that features Dyson’s noise-cancelling headphones. When these babies first hit shelves, people were a little skeptical about the attachable travel visor that goes over your mouth to let you breathe in purified air. While they might look strange, having fresh air blown into your face sounds delightful.

Here are all the offers available during the Dyson sales.

Best Dyson Airwrap, hair dryer and straightener sales

Image: Dyson Beauty Instagram

Best Dyson stick vacuum cleaner sales

Image: Dyson Instagram

Best Dyson air purifier fans and heater sales

Image: Dyson Instagram

Best Dyson headphone sales

Image: Dyson Instagram

Lead Image Credit: Dyson Instagram