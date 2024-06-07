The Best EOFY Sales To Shop Before They End on June 30

It’s nearly the end of the financial year, which means two things — 1) a generous tax return (hopefully), and 2) a bunch of Australian EOFY 2024 sales. Big name brands and retailers usually start slashing prices across almost every category — homewares, fashion, beauty, fitness and tech — making it the perfect time of year to stock up on everything you need, or that needs replacing.
Some brands like Amazon Australia, eBay, THE ICONIC, Cotton On, Dell, Emma Sleep and more have even kicked off their EOFY sales, and let us tell you, our wallets are ready.
To save you from scouring the internet for hours, we’ve gathered the best EOFY sales in Australia that are happening right now.
Table of contents
The Best Early EOFY 2024 Sales in Australia
The best EOFY beauty sales
Adore Beauty — Up to 40 per cent off select products
Sephora — Between 15-60 per cent off select products
STRAAND THE ICONIC — Up to 30 per cent off select beauty products
Shaver Shop — Up to 70 per cent off select products
The best EOFY 2024 fashion sales
THE ICONIC — Up to 60 per cent off select products
Oodie — Up to $119 off select Oodies and bundles
Stylerunner — Up to 50 per cent off select styles
Lack of Color — Up to 60 per cent up off including new season and best-sellers
Cotton On — Up to 50 per cent off original pieces
Lululemon — Shop the massive mid-year sale
Bassike — Up to 50 per cent off past season styles online and in-store
New Balance — Take a further 20 per cent off clearance styles
Net-a-Porter — Up to 50 per cent off on select products
SIR — Up to 50 per cent off select styles
SurfStitch — Up to 70 per cent off select styles
The Outnet — An extra 20 per cent off select pieces using the code ‘EXTRA20’
UGG Express — Shop UGG Expresses EOFY sale
Afends — Up to 50 per cent off everything
The best EOFY home sales
Emma Sleep — Up to 55 per cent off sitewide
Dyson — Save up to $550 on selected technology
Adairs — Save up to 40 per cent
Booktopia — Up to 75 per cent off books
Pet Circle — Up to 40 per cent off select pet food, toys and more
Ecosa — Up to 35 per cent off select products
Sheridan — Up to 50 per cent off select product
Temple & Webster — Up to 50 per cent off select products
The best EOFY 2024 wellness sales
Lovehoney — Up to 60 per cent off select products
Wild Secrets — Up to 60 per cent off select products
The best EOFY tech sales
Dyson — Save up to $550 on selected technology
HP — Save up to 40 per cent off a range of laptops and desktops
Kogan — Save up to 60 per cent off a huge range of gaming monitors and accessories
Lenovo — Save up to 61 per cent off laptops and more
Mwave — Massive savings across a range of gaming laptops and desktop PCs
Bose — Save up to 40 per cent off headphone, earbuds and portable speakers
The Good Guys — Save on a range of appliances, TVs and tech
Samsung — Save on smartphones, QLED TVs and more
How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?
The best part about EOFY sales is that there’s no hard and fast rule about when they start or finish. It’s totally at each brand and retailer’s discretion. Some start their sales as early as June 1 and end as late as mid-July, so you’ve got plenty of time to snap up some good EOFY deals. That said, according to our research, a fair chuck of the above sales will end July 1, so get in quick.
Instead of checking each retailer or brand’s website specifically, the best way to keep up with them all is to bookmark this page. We’ll be updating our curated list with the best EOFY sales as they drop, so keep checking back.
