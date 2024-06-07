The Best EOFY Sales To Shop Before They End on June 30

Contributor: Bree Grant

It’s nearly the end of the financial year, which means two things — 1) a generous tax return (hopefully), and 2) a bunch of Australian EOFY 2024 sales. Big name brands and retailers usually start slashing prices across almost every category — homewares, fashion, beauty, fitness and tech — making it the perfect time of year to stock up on everything you need, or that needs replacing.

Some brands like Amazon Australia, eBay, THE ICONIC, Cotton On, Dell, Emma Sleep and more have even kicked off their EOFY sales, and let us tell you, our wallets are ready.

To save you from scouring the internet for hours, we’ve gathered the best EOFY sales in Australia that are happening right now.

Happy shopping!

The Best Early EOFY 2024 Sales in Australia

The best EOFY beauty sales

Adore Beauty — Up to 40 per cent off select products

Sephora — Between 15-60 per cent off select products

STRAAND THE ICONIC — Up to 30 per cent off select beauty products

Shaver Shop — Up to 70 per cent off select products

The best EOFY 2024 fashion sales

THE ICONIC — Up to 60 per cent off select products

Oodie — Up to $119 off select Oodies and bundles

Stylerunner — Up to 50 per cent off select styles

Lack of Color — Up to 60 per cent up off including new season and best-sellers

Cotton On — Up to 50 per cent off original pieces

Lululemon — Shop the massive mid-year sale

Bassike — Up to 50 per cent off past season styles online and in-store

New Balance — Take a further 20 per cent off clearance styles

Net-a-Porter — Up to 50 per cent off on select products

SIR — Up to 50 per cent off select styles

SurfStitch — Up to 70 per cent off select styles

The Outnet — An extra 20 per cent off select pieces using the code ‘EXTRA20’

UGG Express — Shop UGG Expresses EOFY sale

Afends — Up to 50 per cent off everything

The best EOFY home sales

Emma Sleep — Up to 55 per cent off sitewide

Dyson — Save up to $550 on selected technology

Adairs — Save up to 40 per cent

Booktopia — Up to 75 per cent off books

Pet Circle — Up to 40 per cent off select pet food, toys and more

Ecosa — Up to 35 per cent off select products

Sheridan — Up to 50 per cent off select product

Temple & Webster — Up to 50 per cent off select products

The best EOFY 2024 wellness sales

Lovehoney — Up to 60 per cent off select products

Wild Secrets — Up to 60 per cent off select products

The best EOFY tech sales

Dyson — Save up to $550 on selected technology

HP — Save up to 40 per cent off a range of laptops and desktops

Kogan — Save up to 60 per cent off a huge range of gaming monitors and accessories

Lenovo — Save up to 61 per cent off laptops and more

Mwave — Massive savings across a range of gaming laptops and desktop PCs

Bose — Save up to 40 per cent off headphone, earbuds and portable speakers

The Good Guys — Save on a range of appliances, TVs and tech

Samsung — Save on smartphones, QLED TVs and more

How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?

The best part about EOFY sales is that there’s no hard and fast rule about when they start or finish. It’s totally at each brand and retailer’s discretion. Some start their sales as early as June 1 and end as late as mid-July, so you’ve got plenty of time to snap up some good EOFY deals. That said, according to our research, a fair chuck of the above sales will end July 1, so get in quick.

Instead of checking each retailer or brand’s website specifically, the best way to keep up with them all is to bookmark this page. We’ll be updating our curated list with the best EOFY sales as they drop, so keep checking back.

Want more EOFY 2024 deals?

We’ll be linking all of our EOFY sales articles here, so you can shop the very best deals all month long.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

