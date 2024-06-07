EOFY Mobile Phone Deals: Save On iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Vodafone, Optus and Telstra have some great EOFY mobile phone deals right now, between them covering every iPhone 15 model, all Samsung Galaxy S24 models, and all Pixel 8 phones. As you might expect, Telstra and Vodafone’s deals are currently slated to end on July 1, and Optus’ on June 30.

Savings include discounts on phones, SIM plans and extra devices like a smartwatch or tablet. Not all of the big three telcos have deals on all these phones, and the savings differ between each provider, too.

iPhone 15 EOFY mobile phone deals

Vodafone has the best iPhone discount with $350 off any iPhone 15 – the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max – on its 12, 24 and 36-month payment plans. To sweeten the pot, the telco has also discounted its postpaid mobile plans for new connections by $9 per month with no expiry date. This can add up to some serious savings over the life of a phone plan.

Optus’ iPhone deal doesn’t discount the phones, but you can get a free Apple Watch Series 9 for $99 (RRP $649) when you buy any iPhone 15 model on a 36-month contract. It also means taking up an Optus Watch plan, which adds $10 per month to your bill (but gives you an eSIM for your Apple Watch). This is a solid saving if you’re in the market for the latest Apple smartwatch, but you won’t save a cent otherwise.

Telstra has discounted the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max by $250 on 12, 24 and 36-month repayment contracts, while the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are $200 off over the same timeframes.

Here are the cheapest iPhone 15 plans from each telco:

And the cheapest iPhone 15 Plus plans:

Here are the cheapest iPhone 15 Pro plans from all three:

And the cheapest iPhone 15 Pro Max plans from each provider:

Samsung Galaxy S24 EOFY mobile phone deals

Which telco has the best Galaxy S24 deals depends on what you’re after, but all three have discounts on the full range – the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra.

Vodafone’s EOFY deal is purely based on discounts. On a 24 or 36-month contract, get $200 off the S24, $250 off the S24+, and $300 off the S24 Ultra. This also stacks with Vodafone’s EOFY discount of $9 per month for new connections on its postpaid mobile plans.

Optus is offering a flat $200 off all Galaxy S24 series models on 24 and 36-month contracts, plus a ‘bonus’ Galaxy Watch6 (RRP $549) if you agree to stick around for 36 months. Just keep in mind that the watch might be free, but you’ll also need to pay $10 per month for an Optus Watch plan, which comes with an eSIM for your Galaxy Watch6.

There’s also up to $300 in bonus credits for trading in an eligible device. If you’re after a smartwatch and a top-tier Android phone, this is a deal worth considering.

Telstra’s deal gives different discounts for each S24 model, as well as a free, optional Galaxy Tab A9+ (RRP $479.00) if you redeem the tablet after you receive your phone, but before August 5. On a 24 or 36-month contract, the base model Galaxy S24 is $200 off, the S24+ is $250 off, and the S24 Ultra is $300 off. These savings still work out to less than Vodafone’s when you consider the latter’s current discount for its plans, but if you also want a tablet and access to Telstra’s network, you could certainly do worse.

Here’s the cheapest Galaxy S24 plan from each telco:

Here are the cheapest S24+ plans:

And these are the cheapest S24 Ultra plans from the three providers:

Google Pixel 8 EOFY deals

You can pick up a Pixel 8, 8 Pro or the cheaper 8a on EOFY mobile phone deals, but not from every provider.

On a 24 or 36-month contract with Vodafone, save a big $500 on the Pixel 8 or $600 on the 8 Pro. As with its other EOFY discounts, new connections also get $9 per month off your postpaid plan for as long as you stick with it, which can seriously add up after a while.

Optus is offering a massive 50% discount on the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a over 24 or 36 months, but nothing for the regular Pixel 8. For the 8 Pro, this works out to a saving of about $850 over the life of the contract. For the Pixel 8a, it’s around $425.

Telstra has discounts for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro on 12, 24 and 36-month contracts, as well as for outright purchases. Get $350 off the Pixel 8 or $600 off the 8 Pro. Telstra doesn’t have any discounts for the 8a.

Here are the cheapest Pixel 8 plans from each telco:

And here are the cheapest Pixel 8 Pro plans from each of the three:

Optus is the only one that has any deals for the more affordable Pixel 8a, so here are its 36-month plans for the 128GB model:

Want more EOFY 2024 deals?

