HP’s EOFY Sale Includes up to 40% off Laptops, Monitors and More

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your current laptop is starting to show its age, or your current PC setup is due for a refresh, the annual EOFY sales are a great way to make a change without breaking the bank. HP has recently kicked off its EOFY sale, which includes up to 40 per cent off a range of products, including laptops, monitors and PC gaming accessories.

To help you get right to the good stuff, we’ve sorted through all the available deals to find the best picks from HP’s EOFY sale.

Best HP EOFY 2024 sales for laptops

Image: HP

Best HP EOFY 2024 sales for gaming laptops

Image: HP

Best HP EOFY 2024 sales for monitors

Image: HP

Best HyperX EOFY 2024 sales for gaming accessories

Image: HP

You can check out the rest of HP’s EOFY sale here.

More EOFY 2024 sales

Image: HP