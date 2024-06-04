HP’s EOFY Sale Includes up to 40% off Laptops, Monitors and More

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.
If your current laptop is starting to show its age, or your current PC setup is due for a refresh, the annual EOFY sales are a great way to make a change without breaking the bank. HP has recently kicked off its EOFY sale, which includes up to 40 per cent off a range of products, including laptops, monitors and PC gaming accessories.
To help you get right to the good stuff, we’ve sorted through all the available deals to find the best picks from HP’s EOFY sale.
Best HP EOFY 2024 sales for laptops
- HP Laptop (15.6″, Ryzen 7, 512GB SSD) – now $1,087 (down from $1,599)
- HP Laptop (17.3″, 13th Gen i7, 1TB SSD) – now $1,295 (down from $2,159)
- HP Elite x360 830 G10 2-in-1 Laptop (13.3″, 13th Gen i7, 1TB SSD) – now $3,499 (down from $4,105)
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop (15.6″, 13th Gen i5, 512GB SSD) – now $1,297 (down from $$2,199)
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop (15.6″, 13th Gen i7, 1TB SSD) – now $1,592 (down from $2,699)
- HP Pavilion Aero Laptop (13.3″, Ryzen 7, 512GB SSD) – now $1,199 (down from $1,999)
- HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (14″, 13th Gen i7, 512GB SSD) – now $1,399 (down from $2,499)
- HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (16″, 13th Gen i7, 512GB SSD) – now $1,793 (down from $2,599)
- HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop (14″, 13th Gen i7, 512GB SSD) – now $1359 (down from $1,699)
- HP ProBook 450 G10 Laptop (15.6″, 13th Gen i7, 256GB SSD) – now $1,799 (down from $2,510)
Best HP EOFY 2024 sales for gaming laptops
- HP OMEN Transcend Gaming Laptop (16″, 14th Gen i7, 1TB SSD) – now $2,339 (down from $3,899)
- HP OMEN Transcend Gaming Laptop (16″, 14th Gen i9, 1TB SSD) – now $4,899 (down from $4,899)
- HP OMEN Gaming Laptop (17.3″, 13th Gen i9, 2TB SSD) – now $4,224 (down from $6,499)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop (15.6″, Ryzen 5, 512GB SSD) – now $1,189 (down from $1,699)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop (15.6″, 12th Gen i7, 512GB SSD) – now $1,589 (down from $2,649)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop (16.1″, 13th Gen i7, 1TB SSD) – now $1,979 (down from $3,299)
- HP Victus 15L Gaming Desktop PC (12th Gen i7, GeForce RTX 4060, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD) – now $1,959 (down from $2,799)
Best HP EOFY 2024 sales for monitors
- HP M24h 23.8″ FHD Monitor – now $178 (down from $229)
- HP M24fwa 23.8″ FHD Monitor – now $209 (down from $299)
- HP M32f 31.5″ FHD Monitor – now $343 (down from $529)
- HP E27 G5 27″ FHD Monitor – now $349 (down from $455)
- HP Omen 23.8″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $218 (down from $299)
- HP Omen 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $384 (down from $549)
- HP Omen 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor (240Hz) – now $674 (down from $899)
- HP Omen 31.5″ QHD Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $475 (down from $679)
- HP Series 5 23.8″ FHD Monitor – now $223 (down from $279)
- HP Series 5 27″ FHD Monitor – now $231 (down from $309)
Best HyperX EOFY 2024 sales for gaming accessories
- HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (HX Aqua) – now $143 (down from $179)
- HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (HX Red) – now $143 (down from $179)
- HyperX CloudX Stinger II Wired Gaming Headset – now $66 (down from $89)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset – now $239 (down from $319)
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset – now $223 (down from $279)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $119 (down from $149)
- HyperX QuadCast USB Gaming Microphone – now $164 (down from $219)
- HyperX QuadCast S USB Gaming Microphone – now $218 (down from $299)
- HyperX SoloCast USB Gaming Microphone – now $87 (down from $109)
You can check out the rest of HP’s EOFY sale here.
More EOFY 2024 sales
