The Best EOFY Clothing Sales Worth Your Time and Wardrobe Space

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The fact that the end of the financial year coincides with winter can only mean one thing — a new winter wardrobe. And thanks to all the massive EOFY clothing sales, our wish list is a mile long.

Big-named brands and retailers like Net-a-Porter, THE ICONIC, Cotton On, Myer and more are starting to drop their EOFY deals across almost every category from fashion and beauty through to homewares, fitness and tech — making it the perfect time of year to refresh your winter wardrobe.

Everything from cosy cardigans and puffer jackets to jeans and joggers are slashed by up to 70% from now until the end of June. Of course, each sale period will differ depending on where you’re shopping, so be sure to check the details while you shop. That said, it’s likely that more and more sales will pop up until the end of the month, too.

And because we might have a slight online shopping addiction, we’ve hunted down all the best fashion sales happening right now.

The Best EOFY Clothing Sales 2023

The Frankie Shop Hailey Denim Cargo Pants, $316.87, usually $190.12

The oversized skater style from the ’90s is back and more stylish than ever. We’re obsessed with this reimagined denim pair that sit high on the waist and have a slew of pockets for that true cargo look. This sey from Frankie Shop also features drawstring cuffs that you can cinch for a more tapered look.

You can shop Net-A-Poters sale here.

THE ICONIC — Up to 70% off select items

The Recycled Mother Puffer $69.99, usually $53.33

If you’re looking for a new puffer but can’t stand the idea of overheating, you can always opt for an oversized puffer vest like this one from Cotton On.

You can shop THE ICONIC’s sale here.

Piper Oversized Double Breasted Coat in Khaki, $129, usually $249.95

Everyone needs an oversized coat for winter, it’s all just a matter of which one you want to add to your wardrobe. Our pick? This khaki one from Piper was made for layering during the cooler months.

You can shop Myer’s sale here.

Thrills Century Overshirt, $83.99 usually, $119.99

This button-up from Thrills is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. Layer up, boys!

You can shop SurfStitch’s sale here.

Nike Vomero 16, $184.99, usually $230

If you’ve pounded the pavement a little too hard and are in the market for a pair of fresh kicks, why not shop Nike’s EOFY sale. Our top pick is the Nike Air Zoom Tempos.

You can shop Nike’s sale here.

Faux Leather Oversized Biker Jacket, $50, usually $129.99

If you’re in the market for a new leather jacket but can’t afford the real thing, this oversize one from Cotton On is a great choice.

You can shop Cotton On’s sale here.

More EOFY clothing sales 2023:

Note: We’re not even halfway through the month yet, so more EOFY sales will start to drop over the coming days. Bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating t with fresh sales regularly.

Keen to explore all the EOFY sales? Head over here to shop our running roundup.