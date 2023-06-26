Take Advantage of This Nifty Officeworks Promo When EOFY Shopping

If you’re looking for some last-minute options for (possibly) tax-deductible work purchases in the last few months of the 2023 financial year, Officeworks is one place that is almost guaranteed to have what you’re after – and even better, it’s slinging a pretty useful EOFY promo right now.

Officeworks EOFY shopping

Now, while the work and school supplies store is not slinging EOFY sales per se, Officeworks is boasting a fairly nifty promotion this EOFY, offering free two-hour delivery on eligible purchases up until June 30.

For that reason, anyone who has left their tax-deductible shopping to the last minute should listen up. There are, of course, limits to this offer but, in a nutshell, Officeworks is offering free two-hour delivery on orders up to $3,000 that can fit in a standard parcel size, that weigh no more than 22kg and are to be delivered with a 10km radius of an eligible Officeworks store.

The store is also stating that ‘EOFYthing’ you buy before June 30 could be tax deductible. While that obviously depends on your work and what you’re using the purchases for, there are obviously a lot of items sitting within Officeworks that make sense as genuine, useful work purchases.

If you’re looking for sales, there are a few of those on offer too.

Here are a few of our favourites:

Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo MK345 – $49

MacBook Air 13.3″ M1 8-CoreCPU 7-CoreGPU 8GB/256GB Space Grey – $1,257

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Core i5 8/256GB Platinum – $1,347

Logitech USB Headset Black H340 – $38

iPhone 14 Purple 128GB – $1,197

Samsung 32″ FHD Curved Monitor LC32T550FDEXXY – $397 (not available online)

Epson Workforce Multifunction A3 Printer Black WF-7830 – $299

Logitech MX Vertical Mouse – $134

Logitech Multimedia Speakers Black Z200 – $54

There are also non-discounted items to consider at Officeworks, like office desks, chairs and even coffee machines, too. So, if you’re in need of an office spruce-up, this may be the time to get to it. And if you can nab free two-hour delivery, it’ll make the whole thing significantly easier, too.

If you’re looking for more EOFY deals, take a peek at IKEA’s offerings here and our running list of the best deals here.