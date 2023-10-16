From Flax to Bamboo, These Are the Best Bedsheets for Hot Sleepers

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you find yourself doing the ol’ one leg out, one leg in while tossing and turning during the night because you can’t find the perfect temperature, you’re not alone. While some of us are just naturally ‘hot sleepers’ and need a little more than a pedestal fan to keep us cool during the summer months, others simply need the perfect set of linen, bamboo or cotton bedsheets for a good night’s sleep.

As someone who purchased bamboo sheets last summer, it’s one of the best investments I’ve made. I also know how tricky it can be to find the perfect pair of bedsheets. It’s best to stick to lighter, natural fibres and fabrics in summer — think 100 per cent cotton, bamboo and 100 per cent flaxseed — that allows your body to breathe and naturally regulate its temperature.

Sweaty, sleepless nights are a thing of the past, and I no longer need to stick one leg out of the sheets and live in fear of having it grabbed by something under the bed.

In the spirit of helping you, our dear reader, I’ve hunted down the best bedsheets to slap on your bed.

The Best Bedsheets for Summer

No need to flip the pillow with these Bamboo Sheets from Sheet Society, every side is the cool side. Made from 100 per cent bamboo, they’re buttery-soft, hypoallergenic and odour-resistant, so they’re literally what sweet dreams are made of. Shop Sheet Society here

These sheets are made with 100 per cent organic bamboo, with a cosy, sateen weave that’s smooth and cool against your skin. They’re hypoallergenic, breathable, free from harmful chemicals and ideal for sensitive skin. Each set of bamboo bedsheets comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcase(s). Shop ettitude here

Everyone who owns a set raves about Bed Threads‘ buttery-soft, pre-washed 100 per cent French flax linen. They’re lightweight, breathable and make the whole bed feel like the cool side of the pillow. Each set comes with everything you need two pillowcases, a duvet cover and a fitted sheet. Shop Bed Threads here

Woven from flax grown in France, the I Love Linen bedsheets have natural heat-regulating properties, allowing you to stay warm in winter and cool in summer. They’re also antibacterial and hypoallergenic! These natural fibres do more than look pretty. Shop I Love Linen here

You can rest easy with these sustainably made Hemp Linen sheets from Eva. They’re a dreamy balance of snug and durable, as well as being lightweight, breathable and perfect for the summer months. They also come with a 120-night trial period, so if you don’t love them (let’s be real, you will), you can simply send them back. Shop Eva sheets here

Made from 100 per cent Organic Flax Linen from Belgium, these beautiful bedsheets from Bhumi are light, airy, and have a lived-in feel that makes for a lush night’s sleep… or a binge-watch session in bed. They’re free from toxic chemical sprays and genetically modified seeds and have been vintage-washed for superior softness. Shop Bhumi here

Of course, the legends over at Koala make lush bedsheets. But these aren’t your run-of-the-mill sheet sets, they’re 100 per cent certified organic cotton, so they’re soft on skin, naturally breathable and hypoallergenic. They also come in a range of colours and stripes including Sea Foam green, Ocean Salt white and Grey Gum. Shop Koala sheets here

If you’re looking for a sustainable choice of bedsheets, Mulberry Threads Organic Bamboo Sheets Sets might just be the ultimate sleep companion. Sustainably crafted from 100 per cent organic bamboo and a sateen weave, these sheets have a smooth, luxe feel that’ll have you hanging to jump back into them night after night. Shop Mulberry Threads here

These delicious bedsheets from Linen House are buttery-soft, breathable and made from organic cotton. They come in a variety of colours — stone, pecan, midnight, rosette, camel and white — and have matching quit sets, so you can mix and match your linens. Shop Linen House sheets here

