The EOFY 2024 sales have started, and Emma Sleep is discounting a huge range of bed bases, mattresses, pillows, bed linen and more by up to 55 per cent.

The EOFY sales typically run until July 1, so you’ve got some extra time to pick up a new bed, mattress, pillow, duvet or sheet set.

Here’s where you can expect to save during the end of financial year sales.

TL;DR

Mattresses — up to 50 per cent off

Bed frames and bundles — up to 51% off

Accessories and bedding — up to 40 per cent off

Here are our top picks from the Emma Sleep’s EOFY 2024 Sale

The secret to a long-lasting and clean mattress is a good-quality mattress protector. Emma Sleep’s Flip Topper can be flipped to be either softer or firmer and works with any brand of mattress. Shop it here

The Emma Sleep Zero Gravity Mattress features an AirGrid layer, which allows for proper air circulation to help regulate your temperature while you sleep. It also adapts to the pressure of your body which helps you to stay asleep throughout the night. Shop it here

Emma Sleep recently launched its Coloured Bamboo Bedding Set which comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and a pillowcase. Made with 100 per cent bamboo, these sheets are super smooth and cool to the touch — no more itchy nights. Bamboo is also known for its breathability, so no more sweaty nights either. Thanks, Emma Sleep. Shop it here

The Emma Sleep Luxe Breeze Mattress uses advanced temperature regulation to keep you cool all night. Between the luscious memory foam and 7-zone infinity springs, the mattress becomes more supportive and more comfortable the deeper you sink into it. Shop it here

The Emma Comfort Mattress is like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. It was designed with an Airgocell layer that allows one area of your mattress to compress without moving the rest. Right now, this two-pack is on sale, so you can save yourself the nightly argument over who gets the better pillow. Shop it here

This minimal, upholstered bed frame features a chic bedhead so you can feel fancy every night of the week. The dark grey fabric will fit in with any colour scheme, so don’t worry if it doesn’t entirely match your interior design aesthetic at first glance. Plus, when you buy it as a part of the Emma Signature Bed Bundle, you’ll also receive the Emma Comfort Mattress we mentioned above. Shop it here

The Emma Foam Pillow has adjustable foam layers, so you can customise the pillow for the perfect height, depending on whether you’re a back sleeper, side sleeper, or stomach sleeper. Right now, this two-pack is on sale, so you can save yourself the nightly argument over who gets the better pillow. Shop it here

You can shop Emma Sleep’s full EOFY sale here.

