Normal’s Having A Huge EOFY Sale With 30% Off Sex Toys Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Aussie sex toy start-up NORMAL is having a huge 30 per cent off sale to celebrate the EOFY. Yep, you read that right. 30 per cent off its full range of sex toys, essentials, conversation cards and accessories (excluding only pre-existing bundles and gift cards) from now until the end of the financial year.

All you need to do, aside from choosing which of NORMAL’s many sex toys you wanna buy, to score the juicy discount, you’ll need to enter the code ‘EOFY‘ at the checkout.

Now, let’s find you the right vibe, shall we?

READ MORE The Best EOFY Sales To Shop Before They End on June 30

Our picks from NORMAL’s EOFY Sex Toy sale

For vulva owners, we’re going to recommend NORMAL’s beginner-friendly palm vibrator, Billie. It can be used for clitoral stimulation while masturbating or during sex. It can also stimulate other erogenous zones like the labia, perineum, anus, nipples and more.

If you’re someone who prefers the feelings and sensations of oral sex, the air-pulsing pleasure of Quinn is a perfect choice. This clitoral vibrator uses pulsing airwaves and vibrating motions to mimic the feeling of sucking on the 8,000 nerve endings in the clit

Looking for something a little more versatile? NORMAL’s Darcy has you covered. It’s a G-spot vibrator that offers full penetration, G-spot and clitoral orgasms, all with a flick of the wrist.

Then we’ve also got Flynn, the vibrating c-ring that sits around the base of a penis, applying pressure to intensify erections and orgasms.

Made for blended stimulation, Piper is NORMAL’s hot take on a classic rabbit vibrator.

Charlie is your classic wand vibrator that’s versatile enough for solo or partnered use.

The sex toys don’t stop there, you can check out NORMAL’s full range right here. Don’t forget to use the code ‘EOFY‘ at the checkout.

Image Credit: NORMAL