Normal’s Having A Huge EOFY Sale With 30% Off Sex Toys Right Now

Aussie sex toy start-up NORMAL is having a huge 30 per cent off sale to celebrate the EOFY. Yep, you read that right. 30 per cent off its full range of sex toys, essentials, conversation cards and accessories (excluding only pre-existing bundles and gift cards) from now until the end of the financial year.
All you need to do, aside from choosing which of NORMAL’s many sex toys you wanna buy, to score the juicy discount, you’ll need to enter the code ‘EOFY‘ at the checkout.
Now, let’s find you the right vibe, shall we?
Our picks from NORMAL’s EOFY Sex Toy sale
Billie
Quinn
If you’re someone who prefers the feelings and sensations of oral sex, the air-pulsing pleasure of Quinn is a perfect choice. This clitoral vibrator uses pulsing airwaves and vibrating motions to mimic the feeling of sucking on the 8,000 nerve endings in the clit
Darcy
Looking for something a little more versatile? NORMAL’s Darcy has you covered. It’s a G-spot vibrator that offers full penetration, G-spot and clitoral orgasms, all with a flick of the wrist.
Flynn
Then we’ve also got Flynn, the vibrating c-ring that sits around the base of a penis, applying pressure to intensify erections and orgasms.
Piper
Made for blended stimulation, Piper is NORMAL’s hot take on a classic rabbit vibrator.
Charlie
Charlie is your classic wand vibrator that’s versatile enough for solo or partnered use.
The sex toys don’t stop there, you can check out NORMAL’s full range right here. Don’t forget to use the code ‘EOFY‘ at the checkout.
Image Credit: NORMAL
