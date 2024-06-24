Emma Sleep, Dyson, Samsung and More: The Best EOFY Sales on Homewares, Tech and Appliances

We’re in the last week of the 2024 EOFY sales, so this is your last chance to get a great deal on homewares, appliances and tech. Loads of big brands and retailers like Emma Sleep, Dyson, The Good Guys and more are currently running huge sales on a range of items, including TVs, laptops, robot vacuums and plenty more.
If you’re looking for a roundup of the best sales, you’ve come to the right place. Here are our top picks for the best EOFY deals on homewares and tech that you can get right now.
The best EOFY deals for homewares, home appliances and tech
The best EOFY sales for homewares
Adairs — Save up to 40 per cent off select products
- Archie Tufted Macadamia Quilt Cover Separates – now from $118.99 (down from $169.99)
- Bamboo Jersey Waterproof Mattress Protector – now from $62.99 (down from $89.99)
- Boucle White Rocking Chair – now $489.99 (down from $699.99)
- Mimosa Textured Seagrass Towel – now $26.99 (down from $44.99)
- Supreme Silver Goose Quilt – now from $311.99 (down from $519.99)
Canningvale — Up to 90 per cent off select items and take a further 10 per cent off with EXTRA10
- Beautysilks Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Twin Pack – now $49.99 (down from $129.99)
- CoziCotton Cotton Flannelette Sheet Set – now $49.99 – $99.99 (down from $129.99 – $209.99)
- Hypoallergenic Pillow Twin Pack – now $59.99 (down from $109.99)
- Luxe Super Soft Blanket – now $39.99 – $59.99 (down from $119.99 – $159.99)
- Royal Splendour 6 Piece Towel Set – now $59.99 (down from $149.99)
Emma Sleep — Up to 55 per cent off select products
- Emma Bamboo Bedding Set – now from $99 (down from $165)
- Emma Comfort Adapt Mattress – now from $527.45 (down from $959)
- Emma Diamond Topper – now from $299 (down from $598)
- Emma Signature Bed – now from $579.20 (down from $724)
- Emma Sofa Bed – now $1,348.80 (down from $1,686)
Sheridan — Up to 40 to 50 per cent off select products, plus a further 10 per cent off everything
- 1200tc Millennia Fitted Sheet – now from $215.99 (down from $359.99)
- Deluxe Feather & Down Quilt – now from $359.99 (down from $599.99)
- Luxury Egyptian Towel – now $29.97 (down from $49.95)
- Ultimate Dream Feather & Down Bed Topper – now from $599.99 (down from $999.99)
- Yuna Quilt Cover – now from $140 (down from $279.99)
The best EOFY sales for home and kitchen appliances
Appliances Online — Save on a range of appliances, TVs and tech, including
- Bosch Series 6 10kg/5kg Washer Dryer Combo – now $1,437 (down from $2,099)
- Bosch Unlimited 7 Vacuum Cleaner White – now $518 (down from $649)
- Smeg Green 50s Retro Style Espresso Coffee Machine – now $349 (down from $549)
- TCL 98 Inch C745 4K UHD Premium QLED Smart Google TV – now $3,311 (down from $8,999)
- Vintec 50 Bottle Dual Zone Wine Storage Cabinet – now $1,752 (down from $3,199)
Dyson — Save up to $555 on vacuum cleaners, plus receive complimentary gifts and additional accessories with selected products
- Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum – now $1,547 (down from $1,999)
- Dyson Corrale straightener – now $599 (down from $699)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute – now $744 (down from $1,299)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool purifying fan heater – now $688 (down from $999)
- Dyson V8 Absolute – now $549 (down from $999)
eBay — Save on select items with the code FYEAR1A
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation – now $356.71 (down from $399)
- Apple iPhone 15 (128GB, Black) – now $1,271.65 (down from $1,499)
- Garmin fenix 7X Solar – now $961.45 (down from $1,549)
- Valve Steam Deck – now $794.45 (down from $926)
- UGG Outback Platform Scuff Slides – now $77.98 (down from $199)
The Good Guys — Save on a range of appliances, TVs and tech, including
- DeLonghi Rivelia Fully Automatic Coffee Machine – now $1,399 (down from $1,599)
- GoPro Hero12 – now $499 (down from $649)
- Hisense 65″ Q6NAU 4K QLED Smart TV – now $995 (down from $1,261)
- LG 375L Top Mount Refrigerator – now $777 (down from $999)
- TP-LINK AX3000 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender – now $112 (down from $149)
KitchenAid — Save on select food processors, blenders and stand mixes
- 3 Speed Ice Crushing Blender – now $249 (down from $319)
- 5 Cup Food Chopper with Whisk – now $139 (down from $199)
- 9 Cup Food Processor – now $249 (down from $349)
- Artisan Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer – now $879 (down from $1,199)
- Artisan Tilt-Head Mini Stand Mixer – now $479 (down from $699)
Myer — Save up to 50 per cent off home essentials
- 7 Piece Cookset in Stainless Steel – now $249 (down from $599.95)
- Breville The Barista Express Coffee Machine – now $699 (down from $999)
- Eufy RoboVac X8 – now $799 (down from $1,099)
- Nutribullet Digital XXL Air Fryer 7.5L – now $149 (down from $299)
- Russell Hobbs Addison Stainless Steel Digital Kettle – now $79 (down from $89.95)
The best EOFY deals for tech, TVs and computers
Bose — Get up to 40 per cent off selected products
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds – now $369.95 (down from $449.95)
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones – now $399.95 (down from $549.95)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones – now $499.95 (down from $649)
- Bose Smart Speaker 500 – now $499.95 (down from $599.95)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker – now $149.95 (down from $249.95)
Hubbl — You can pick up the Hubbl for $79.20 (down from $99)
Lenovo — Get up to 61 per cent off selected laptops with the code EOFY24
- IdeaPad Slim 5 – now $1,079 (down from $1,749)
- Legion Pro 7i – now $3,999 (down from $6,299)
- ThinkPad Z16 – now $1,799 (down from $4,369)
- Yoga 7i 2-in-1 – now $1,399 (down from $2,289)
- Yoga Pro 7i – now $1,499 (down from $2,549)
Samsung — Save on a range of products
- 57″ Odyssey Neo Curved QLED DUHD Gaming Monitor – now $2,399 (down from $3,199)
- 77” S90D OLED 4K Smart TV – now $4,582 (down from $6,799)
- Galaxy Buds2 Pro – now $226.85 (down from $349)
- Galaxy S24 Ultra – now $2,099 (down from $2,399)
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra – now $1,649.25 (down from $2,199)
Image credit: Emma Sleep Australia Instagram/@abbgilmore/KitchenAid ANZ Instagram
