Here Are the Fastest Internet Providers and NBN Plans in Australia

Not all NBN plans are made equal. Your mileage may vary depending on which internet provider you go with, with some offering plans with faster connections than others, despite being the same speed tier. You can usually feel the strain on your NBN connection during the peak busy hours – between 7pm to 11pm – which is when internet providers measure their typical evening download speeds.

If you feel the need for speed and are sick of waiting for your streaming services to finish buffering mid-movie, we’ve ranked every NBN speed tier by its fastest internet providers.

The fastest NBN 25 plans

When it comes to NBN 25, most internet providers are offering plans that hit the peak speeds of 25Mbps, making them ostensively congestion-free.

Currently, the providers Spintel, Exetel and Tangerine have the fastest and cheapest NBN 25 plans going for this NBN tier. Spintel is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $49 per month for the first six months you’re connected, and then $54.95 per month thereafter.

Tangerine‘s NBN 25 plan will set you back $49.99 per month for the first six months, and then $64.90 per month after that.

Exetel is running a similar offer, where the first six months of your connection will cost you $49.99 per month. However, Exetel has a full-price cost of $59.99 per month, which is comparatively cheaper than what most other providers are offering.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

Similar to the previous speed tier, there are a lot of providers offering NBN 50 plans with typical evening speeds that hit the peak of 50Mbps. As a bonus, a fair few of them are also offering introductory discounts on their respective plans.

Kogan has the cheapest plan available at $58.90 per month, but this price only lasts for the first three months you’re with the provider – most other providers offer their introductory discounts for six months. The full-price cost of Kogan’s plan is $68.90 per month, so if you’re after an NBN 50 plan that’ll always be under $70, this one is a good option.

If you want a longer introductory discount, Dodo has the next cheapest NBN 50 going. You’ll pay $59 per month for the six months of your connection, and then $80 per month thereafter.

Again, Exetel is also running a similar introductory deal for its NBN 50 plan. You’ll pay $60.99 per month for the first six months and then $78.99 per month once the discount period ends. This plan also includes five daily speed boosts every month, which will let you bump your connection up to that of Exetel’s NBN 100 plan.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

While this wasn’t always the case, we’ve reached a point where a fair few providers offer NBN 100 plans that advertise typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. In terms of price, Dodo, Exetel and SpinTel have the cheapest plans available in this tier – in that order.

Dodo‘s NBN 100 plan will set you back $64 per month for the first six months, before increasing to $85 per month after the discount period ends.

Exetel is also running a deal where your first six months with the internet provider will only set you back $68.99 per month, before increasing to $84.99 per month. This plan also includes five daily speed boosts, so you can bump up your download speeds to match Exetel’s NBN 250 plan.

SpinTel‘s discount pricing is similar to Exetel’s as well. You’ll pay $69 per month for the first six months, and then $79.95 per month once the introductory deal period is over. If you prefer to set and forget, Spintel has the cheapest full-price NBN 100 plan, so you’ll be paying less in the long run.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

NBN 250 is where the fastest providers start to vary. At the time of writing, only Southern Phone, Swoop and Telstra offer plans with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Of these three fastest providers, Swoop has the cheapest introductory price. It’s currently running a deal where you’ll pay $84 per month for the first six months, and then $119 per month after that.

While Swoop is initially cheaper, Southern Phone has the better long-term value of these three congestion-free providers. Southern Phone is offering its NBN 250 plan at a flat rate of $95 per month, so if you stick around for even just 12 months, you’ll pay less than you would overall with Swoop.

Telstra isn’t running any introductory offers, so you’ll be paying a flat rate of $135 per month.

Before you sign up for any of these NBN 250 plans, it’s important to check that your home has a connection that can support it first. Only addresses with Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections can support NBN 250.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

Superloop has the honour of offering the fastest and cheapest NBN 1000 plan in Australia, with typical evening speeds of 750Mbps. You’ll $99 per month for the first six months that you’re connected with Superloop. That price will jump up to $109 per month after that introductory period ends, which is still pretty affordable when compared to what other providers are offering.

Up next is Telstra, which is reporting typical evening speeds of 700Mbps. This NBN 1000 plan is priced at a flat rate of $170 per month.

Both TPG and iiNet are currently reporting typical evening speeds of 671Mbps. Neither is offering any form of introductory discount, so you’ll be paying a flat rate of $104.99 per month with TPG, or $109.99 per month with iiNet.

Southern Phone is up next, with reported typical evening speeds of 650Mbps. This NBN 1000 plan will set you back a flat rate of $105 per month, which is still relatively cheaper than what other providers are charging for an Ultrafast internet connection.

Similar to NBN 250, only FTTP and HFC connections can support an NBN 1000 plan – so make sure your home has the right connection in place.

