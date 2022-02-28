Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in March

We’re heading into a rainy March and you know what that means? Time to park yourself on the couch with some great movies and TV shows courtesy of your favourite streaming services.
Luckily, there’s no shortage of titles to stream in March. Sci-fi fans are flooded for choice with the return of Picard on Amazon Prime, the HALO TV show on Paramount+ and the next Marvel Studios series Moon Knight. We also have the hotly anticipated return of Bridgerton on Netflix and true crime fans can enjoy Joe vs Carole and The Girl From Plainville on Stan.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in March 2022.
Table of Contents
What’s streaming on Netflix in March?
Bridgerton – Season 2 (25/3/2022)
Duty, desire and scandal collide when viscount Anthony Bridgerton decides to marry, only to meet his match in his intended bride’s headstrong big sister.
Byron Baes (9/3/2022)
Australian influencers flock to Byron Bay for its warm, beachy beauty and cool, creative vibe. Follow these friends as they negotiate life and love.
All synopses are provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list for March:
March 1
- Guardians of Justice
- Worst Roommate Ever
March 2
- Savage Rhythm
- Against The Ice
- The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
March 3
- Midnight at the Pera Palace
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties – Season 2
- The Weekend Away
- Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
- Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – Season 2
March 4
- Pieces of Her
- Making Fun
- The Invisible Thread
- Meskina
March 8
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts – Season 2
- Last One Standing
- Autumn Girl
- Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
- Chip and Potato – Season 3
March 9
- Byron Baes
- The Last Kingdom – Season 5
- Queer Eye Germany
- The Bombardment
- The Andy Warhold Diaries
March 10
- Love, Life & Everything in Between
- Karma’s World – Season 2
- Kotaro Lives Alone
March 11
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 4
- Life After Death with Tyler Henry
- Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
- The Adam Project
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
March 15
- Marilyn’s Eyes
- Catherine Cohen: The Twist..? She’s Gorgeous.
- Team Zenko Go
- Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation
March 16
- Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
- Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
March 17
- Soil
- Rescued by Ruby
March 18
- Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
- Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
- Human Resources
- Standing Up
- Top Boy – Season 2
- Light the Night – Part 3
- Cracow Monsters
- Young, Famous & African
- Is It Cake?
- Black Crab
- Windfall
- Without Saying Goodbye
- Animal – Season 2
March 21
- In Good Hands
March 22
- Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
- The Principles of Pleasure
March 24
- Love Like the Falling Petals
- Redfern Now: Promise Me
- Redfern Now – Seasons 1-2
March 25
- Bridgerton – Season 2
- Transformers: BotBots
March 28
- Thermae Romae Novae
March 29
- Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
- Mighty Express: Season 6
March 30
- All Hail
- Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
March 31
- Super PupZ
March TBC:
- Tomorrow
- 800 Meters
- Shattered Remastered (Netflix Game)
- Into the Dead 2: Unleashed (Netflix Game)
- This is a True Story (Netflix Game)
Start streaming on Netflix here.
What’s streaming on Stan in March?
Starring Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell and Kyle MacLachlan, JOE vs CAROLE is the scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic: Tiger King”. The series centres on Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.
The Girl From Plainville (30/3/2022)
The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.
All synopses are provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list for March:
March 1
- Changing the Game
- All American – Season 4, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Herself
- The Wedding Speech
- Kill the Irishman
March 2
- Sins of the City – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Gang of Baboon Falls – Season 1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The First Wives Club
- Studio 54: The Documentary
March 3
- Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Rabbit Proof Fence
- Dior And I
- Jean Paul Gaultier: Freak and Chic
- The First Monday In May
March 4
- Joe vs Carole – Season 1 (premiere)
- Walker – Season 2, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Bel Air – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Flash – Season 7
- Do I Sound Gay?
March 5
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 14, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 14, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Mommie Dearest
March 6
- Billions – Season 6, Episode 7
- Power Book IV: Force – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief
March 7
- The Circus – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Rosemary’s Baby
March 9
- Young Adult
March 10
- Show Me The Money – Season 1
- The Room – Season 1
March 11
- Bust Down – Season 1
- Timeline
- Vehicle 19
March 12
- New Year’s Eve
March 13
- In The Electric Mist
March 15
- Chinatown
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Zoolander 2
March 16
- A Murder of Crows – Season 2
- Bloods – Season 2, Part 1
- Short Term 12
March 17
- Minx – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Election
March 18
- Curious George – Season 15
- The Devil’s Advocate: The Mostly True Story of Giovanni Di Stefano – Season 1
March 19
- Win A Date With Ted Hamilton!
March 20
- Swiss Army Man
March 21
- A Mighty Heart
March 23
- The Trip to Spain
March 24
- Torn – Season 1
March 25
- Footloose (1984)
- Footloose (2011)
- Flashdance
- The Not Too Late Show with Elmo – Season 1
- Sesame Street: Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas
- Sesame Street: Halloween Special
- Sesame Street: When You Wish Upon A Pickle
- Sesame Street: The Cookie Thief
- Sesame Street: The Magical Wand Chase
March 26
- Dolphin Tale
March 27
- The Peacemaker (1997)
March 29
- La La Land
March 30
- Escobar by Escobar
- Call the Midwife – Season 9
What’s streaming on Disney+ in March?
The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.
Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda!
All synopses are provided by Disney+.
Disney+’s full streaming list for March:
March 2
- West Side Story
- Outrun by Running Man
- Africa’s Deadliest – Season 4
- Broken Karaoke – Season 1
- Legion – Seasons 1-3
- Malcolm in the Middle – Seasons 1-7
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Season 1 (new episodes)
- Trust – Season 1
- Virus Hunters
March 3
- The Dropout – Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
March 4
- Fresh
- L.A. Confidential
- The Secret Agent
- Shutter
- Long Long Time Ago 2 (Singapore)
- AKA Jane Roe
March 9
- How I Met Your Father – Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Africa’s Hunters – Season 3
- Atlas of Cursed Places
- Cake – Seasons 1-4
- Anita: Director’s Cut (China)
March 11
- Turning Red
- Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
- The Year: 2021
March 16
- Beyond Magic with DMC
- Cupid – Season 1
- Muppet Babies (new episodes)
- Pikwik Pack (new episodes)
March 18
- Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
- More than Robots
- Sex Appeal
March 23
- Paralleles – Season 1
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18 (new episodes)
- Better Things – Seasons 1-4
- Born in Africa
- October Road – Season 1-2
- Pet Seekers
March 25
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u
- The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild
- Assassin’s Creed
- Brazil
- Bride Wars
- The Client
- Daredevil
- The Darkest Hour
March 30
- Moon Knight (new episodes weekly)
- You’re the Worst – Seasons 1-5
- Grown-ish – Season 4
- Challenge Disaster: Lost Tapes
- Earthquake on Everest
- Russia’s Mystery Files
- World’s Biggest Great White?
- Worst Weather Ever?
New episodes in March
- Abbott Elementary
- Ahneun Hyungnim (Men on a Mission)
- Single Drunk Female
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1
- Queens
- Bob’s Burgers – Season 12
- The Simpsons – Season 33
- Pam & Tommy
- Dollface – Season 2
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Rookie Cops
What’s streaming on Binge in March?
Our Flag Means Death (3/3/2022)
The hilarious new comedy (very) loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate.
Synopsis provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list for March:
March 1
- CSI: Cyber – Season 2
- Aussie Pickers – Season 2
- Vegas Rat Rods – Season 1
- This Is Going To Hurt – Season 1
- Days of Our Lives – Season 57, Episode 188 (daily episodes)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 50, Episode 163 (daily episodes)
- Project Runway – Season 19, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Cultureshock: Chris Rock’s ‘Bring the Pain’
- Cultureshock: Michael Jackson’s Final Curtain Call
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 10
- All American: Homecoming – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Summer House – Season 6, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Maximus Docathlon – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great North – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9262 (daily episodes)
- 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Season 14, Episodes 3-4 (new episodes weekly)
- Botched – Season 7, Episode 15
- Eastenders – Episode 6430 (daily episodes)
- The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It
March 2
- The Larry David Story – Season 1
- Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- History’s Raiders – Season 1
- Vampire Legend
- Bridges That Built London – Season 1
- The Internet of Everything
- Afterburn – Season 22, Episode 58
- Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 12, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Pioneers of Television: Dick Van Dyke
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Naomi – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Superman & Lois – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Cleaning Lady – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Goring’s Secret – The Story of Hitler’s Marshall
- Escape To The Chateau – Season 7, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Forged in Fire – Season 8, Episode 23 (new episodes weekly)
- Served: Harvey Weinstein
- Celebrity Gogglebox Australia – Premiere
- Icahn: The Restless Billionaire
March 3
- Sins & Secrets – Season 1
- Evil Up Close – Season 2
- This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
- Our Flag Means Death – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 16, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- How I Got Over
- A Knock At The Door
- WWE Smackdown Highlights – Season 22, Episode 57
- Batwoman – Season 3, Finale
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7, Finale
- Help Us Find Sunil Tripathi
- WWE Raw – Season 22, Episode 57 (new episodes weekly)
- The Search For Natalie Hemming
- Cars That Built The World – Season 1
- Raised by Wolves – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Take Out With Lisa Ling – Season 1
- Gaming Wall Street
March 4
- WWE Raw Highlights – Season 22, Episode 57 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Chef – Season 19 (new episodes weekly)
- Years of Living Dangerously – Season 1
- Bottom Line – Season 22, Episode 58
- Copwatch
- WWE Nxt – Season 22, Episode 58
- Rolling Stone: Stories From The Edge – Season 1
- Chicago P.D. – Season 9, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Jail: Big Texas – Season 1
- Legacies – Season 4, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- I Am Mortal
- Boy Erased
- Moon Rock For Monday
- Shiva Baby
- Die In A Gunfight
March 5
- Celebrity Ex on the Beach – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Ema
- Footy Legends
- Love and Other Disasters
- Initiation
March 6
- S.W.A.T – Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Graham Norton Show – Season 29, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Look Away
- The Heiress
- Curious George: Royal Monkey
- The Butterfly Effect
- Looks That Kill
- All That Heaven Allows
March 7
- Outlander – Season 6, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Season 1, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Pawn Stars: Season 15
- The Mole: Undercover in North Korea – Season 1
- Saturday Night Live – Season 47, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Shining Vale – Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Kings of Napa – Season 1, Finale
- The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Smackdown – Season 22, Episode 57 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Nxt Highlights – Season 22, Episode 59 (new episodes weekly)
- Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Truth About Cosmetic Treatments – Season 1
March 8
- Vegas Rat Rods – Season 2
- The Importance of Being Earnest: Profile of
- Death Row Stories – Season 2
- Death By Design
- The Misery Index – Season 1
- Match Game – Season 3
March 9
- The Profit – Season 7
- War Wrecks: The Untold Stories – Season 1
- Deadly Women – Season 1 and 3
- The Story of Monaro 427c
- Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 5
- Britain’s Darkest Taboos – Season 3
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Grand Designs: House of the Year – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)
March 10
- Between the World and Me
- Taxicab Confessions – Season 1
- An Audience with Peter Ustinov
- McKellan; Playing the Part
- Kung Fu – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Timeline of the Century – Season 1
March 11
- Granny’s Got Game
- Captive: The Sex Slave Girl
- Craig & Bruno’s Great British Road Trips – Season 1
- Beyond Our Ken
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation
- What Lies Below
- Coal Miner’s Daughter
March 12
- The Amazing Catfish
- Wakefield
- North Hollywood
March 13
- Shazam!
- The Killing of Two Lovers
- The Glenn Miller Story
March 14
- Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall – Season 1
- Who Is James Payton
March 15
- Sky Line
- Face to Face – Season 1
- The Surge At Mount Sinai
- The Misery Index – Season 2
- Lost Worlds: Deeper Into The Black Sea – Season 1
- Scooby-Doo: Straight Outta Nowhere
March 16
- Young Rock – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Phoenix Rising
- Battle 360 – Season 1
- Dogfights – Season 1
- Portrait Artist of the Year – Season 3
- 91%: A Film About Guns In America
- D.H. Lawrence: Sex Exile and Greatness
- After the Spill
- Richard Linklater: Dream is Destiny
- The Jazz Loft According to W. Eugene Smith
March 17
- Body of Evidence – Season 3
- Monster in the Shadows – Season 1
- Britain’s Treasures For the Air
- Chateau DIY – Season 1
- Celebrity Masterchef – Season 16
- Frederick Douglas: In Five Speeches
- Great American Railway Journeys – Season 3
- Secret Crush – Season 1
- TV-Ography: Diff’erent Strokes
- Portrait Artist of the Year – Season 7
- Sue Perkins: Along the US-Mexico Border – Season 1
- Body of Evidence – Season 4
March 18
- Rommel: The Soldier, The Son and Hitler
- Hemingway – Season 1
- Battlefields – Season 1
- Great Rail Restorations – Season 1
- America’s Parking Lot
- Escape To The Country Revisits – Season 5
- Holmes and Holmes – Season 2
- Close To Me – Season 1
- Mary Berry’s Love To Cook – Season 1
- Zoolander 2
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally
- The Look
March 19
- Backroad Truckers – Season 1
- Bangla
- Ten Days Without Mum
- Beginning
March 20
- Lord, Give Me Patience
- Wind River
- Thoroughly Modern Millie
- The Man Who Knew Too Much
March 21
- World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys – Season 1
- John Lewis: Good Trouble
March 22
- Salinger
- Autopsy: The Last Hours of … – Season 2
- Love At First Swipe
- Lost Secrets of the Pyramid – Season 1
- In The Heights
March 23
- Eight Days That Made Rome – Season 1
- The Primary Instinct
- Soul On Ice: Past Present & Future
- Super Bob Einstein Film
- Secrets of Chatsworth
March 24
- American Pickers: Best of – Season 4
- Fertility
- Breaking Habits
- Deadly Women – Season 4
- Dead Men’s Secrets – Season 1
- Raising Bertie
- Sanditon – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- One Perfect Shot – Season 1
- The Clown and the Candyman – Season 1
- Secrets of Henry VIII’s Royal Palace
March 25
- Life After Flash
- Salvage Kings – Season 2
- Tsunami: Caught on Camera
- Mortal Engines
- The Staffroom
- Me You Madness
- Love Is Love Is Love
March 26
- A Quiet Passion
- Those Happy Years
- Out of Death
March 27
- Sacro Gra
- Tip of the Iceberg
- Earthquake
March 28
- Reopening Night
- Ancient Superstructures – Season 1
- Ian Brady: 50 Years Behind Bars
- Operation Stonehenge: What Lies Beneath? – Season 1
March 29
- Autopsy: The Last Hours of… – Season 3
- Engineering That Built The World – Season 1
- Machine
March 30
- Wipeout – Season 8
- Britain’s African Emperor
- Love It Or List It: Brilliant Builds – Season 1
- Deadly Women – Season 14
March 31
- Secrets in The Bones – The Hunt For The Black Death Killer
- The Center Seat: 55 years of Star Trek – Season 1
- Machines That Built The World – Season 1
- Life In A Walk
Start streaming on Binge here.
What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March?
Picard – Season 2 (4/3/2022)
Season two of Star Trek: Picard takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.
Upload – Season 2 (11/3/2022)
Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy Award-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation), set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm. Most uniquely, humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife. In Upload Season Two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived at Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.” Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called, “prototykes,” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.
All synopses are provided by Amazon.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for March:
March 1
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – Seasons 19-20
- Dear John
- The Last Kiss
- You Don’t Mess With the Zohan
- Hitch
- Hotel Transylvania
March 3
- Creed II
March 4
- Picard – Season 2
- The Boys Presents: Diabolical
- Lucy and Desi
March 11
- Upload – Season 2
- Pete The Cat – Season 2
March 16
- Get Smart
March 17
- The Girl In The Spider’s Web
March 18
- Deep Water
- Master
March 23
- A Most Wanted Man
- Fighting With My Family
March 24
- The Domestics
March 25
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- Bosch – Season 7
March 31
- The Hustle
- The Angry Birds Movie
Start streaming on Amazon Prime Video here.
What’s streaming on Paramount+ in March?
HALO (24/3/2022)
Master Chief is set to complete his longest, most difficult mission: leaping from Xbox hit video game to live-action TV show. Set in the 26th century, Halo sees a brilliant scientist (played by Natascha McElhone) genetically engineer super-soldiers to fight an alien menace called the Covenant. One of these so-called Spartans, in instantly recognisable green armour and yellow visor, is Master Chief Spartan John-117 (played by Pablo Schreiber.)
Synopsis provided by Paramount.
Paramount+’s full streaming list for March:
March 1
- Three Months
March 3
- The Desperate Hour
March 4
- More Than This
March 6
- Love, Tom
March 8
- The Requin
- Real World Homecoming: NY
March 13
- Charmed – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
March 14
- No Return
March 15
- 27th Critics Choice Awards
March 18
- Real World Homecoming: LA
March 24
- HALO (new episodes weekly)
Start streaming on Paramount+ here.
As you can see, March is stacked! Plan your couch time accordingly.
If you missed all the great things streaming in February you can read last month’s list or check out our team’s weekly recommendations.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in