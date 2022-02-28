Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in March

We’re heading into a rainy March and you know what that means? Time to park yourself on the couch with some great movies and TV shows courtesy of your favourite streaming services.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of titles to stream in March. Sci-fi fans are flooded for choice with the return of Picard on Amazon Prime, the HALO TV show on Paramount+ and the next Marvel Studios series Moon Knight. We also have the hotly anticipated return of Bridgerton on Netflix and true crime fans can enjoy Joe vs Carole and The Girl From Plainville on Stan.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in March 2022.

What’s streaming on Netflix in March?

Bridgerton – Season 2 (25/3/2022)

Duty, desire and scandal collide when viscount Anthony Bridgerton decides to marry, only to meet his match in his intended bride’s headstrong big sister.

Byron Baes (9/3/2022)

Australian influencers flock to Byron Bay for its warm, beachy beauty and cool, creative vibe. Follow these friends as they negotiate life and love.

Netflix’s full streaming list for March:

March 1

Guardians of Justice

Worst Roommate Ever

March 2

Savage Rhythm

Against The Ice

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

March 3

Midnight at the Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties – Season 2

The Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – Season 2

March 4

Pieces of Her

Making Fun

The Invisible Thread

Meskina

March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts – Season 2

Last One Standing

Autumn Girl

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

Chip and Potato – Season 3

March 9

Byron Baes

The Last Kingdom – Season 5

Queer Eye Germany

The Bombardment

The Andy Warhold Diaries

March 10

Love, Life & Everything in Between

Karma’s World – Season 2

Kotaro Lives Alone

March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 4

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After

The Adam Project

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

March 15

Marilyn’s Eyes

Catherine Cohen: The Twist..? She’s Gorgeous.

Team Zenko Go

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation

March 16

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank

March 17

Soil

Rescued by Ruby

March 18

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Human Resources

Standing Up

Top Boy – Season 2

Light the Night – Part 3

Cracow Monsters

Young, Famous & African

Is It Cake?

Black Crab

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Animal – Season 2

March 21

In Good Hands

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles of Pleasure

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals

Redfern Now: Promise Me

Redfern Now – Seasons 1-2

March 25

Bridgerton – Season 2

Transformers: BotBots

March 28

Thermae Romae Novae

March 29

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

Mighty Express: Season 6

March 30

All Hail

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

March 31

Super PupZ

March TBC:

Tomorrow

800 Meters

Shattered Remastered (Netflix Game)

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed (Netflix Game)

This is a True Story (Netflix Game)

What’s streaming on Stan in March?

Joe vs Carole (4/3/2022)

Starring Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell and Kyle MacLachlan, JOE vs CAROLE is the scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic: Tiger King”. The series centres on Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

The Girl From Plainville (30/3/2022)

The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Stan’s full streaming list for March:

March 1

Changing the Game

All American – Season 4, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Herself

The Wedding Speech

Kill the Irishman

March 2

Sins of the City – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Gang of Baboon Falls – Season 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The First Wives Club

Studio 54: The Documentary

March 3

Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Rabbit Proof Fence

Dior And I

Jean Paul Gaultier: Freak and Chic

The First Monday In May

March 4

Joe vs Carole – Season 1 (premiere)

Walker – Season 2, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Bel Air – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Flash – Season 7

Do I Sound Gay?

March 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 14, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 14, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Mommie Dearest

March 6

Billions – Season 6, Episode 7

Power Book IV: Force – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief

March 7

The Circus – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Rosemary’s Baby

March 9

Young Adult

March 10

Show Me The Money – Season 1

The Room – Season 1

March 11

Bust Down – Season 1

Timeline

Vehicle 19

March 12

New Year’s Eve

March 13

In The Electric Mist

March 15

Chinatown

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Zoolander 2

March 16

A Murder of Crows – Season 2

Bloods – Season 2, Part 1

Short Term 12

March 17

Minx – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Election

March 18

Curious George – Season 15

The Devil’s Advocate: The Mostly True Story of Giovanni Di Stefano – Season 1

March 19

Win A Date With Ted Hamilton!

March 20

Swiss Army Man

March 21

A Mighty Heart

March 23

The Trip to Spain

March 24

Torn – Season 1

March 25

Footloose (1984)

Footloose (2011)

Flashdance

The Not Too Late Show with Elmo – Season 1

Sesame Street: Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas

Sesame Street: Halloween Special

Sesame Street: When You Wish Upon A Pickle

Sesame Street: The Cookie Thief

Sesame Street: The Magical Wand Chase

March 26

Dolphin Tale

March 27

The Peacemaker (1997)

March 29

La La Land

March 30

Escobar by Escobar

Call the Midwife – Season 9

What’s streaming on Disney+ in March?

Moon Knight (30/3/2022)

The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Turning Red (11/3/2022)

Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

Disney+’s full streaming list for March:

March 2

West Side Story

Outrun by Running Man

Africa’s Deadliest – Season 4

Broken Karaoke – Season 1

Legion – Seasons 1-3

Malcolm in the Middle – Seasons 1-7

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Season 1 (new episodes)

Trust – Season 1

Virus Hunters

March 3

The Dropout – Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

March 4

Fresh

L.A. Confidential

The Secret Agent

Shutter

Long Long Time Ago 2 (Singapore)

AKA Jane Roe

March 9

How I Met Your Father – Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Africa’s Hunters – Season 3

Atlas of Cursed Places

Cake – Seasons 1-4

Anita: Director’s Cut (China)

March 11

Turning Red

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

The Year: 2021

March 16

Beyond Magic with DMC

Cupid – Season 1

Muppet Babies (new episodes)

Pikwik Pack (new episodes)

March 18

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

More than Robots

Sex Appeal

March 23

Paralleles – Season 1

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18 (new episodes)

Better Things – Seasons 1-4

Born in Africa

October Road – Season 1-2

Pet Seekers

March 25

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Assassin’s Creed

Brazil

Bride Wars

The Client

Daredevil

The Darkest Hour

March 30

Moon Knight (new episodes weekly)

You’re the Worst – Seasons 1-5

Grown-ish – Season 4

Challenge Disaster: Lost Tapes

Earthquake on Everest

Russia’s Mystery Files

World’s Biggest Great White?

Worst Weather Ever?

New episodes in March

Abbott Elementary

Ahneun Hyungnim (Men on a Mission)

Single Drunk Female

Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1

Queens

Bob’s Burgers – Season 12

The Simpsons – Season 33

Pam & Tommy

Dollface – Season 2

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Rookie Cops

What’s streaming on Binge in March?

Our Flag Means Death (3/3/2022)

The hilarious new comedy (very) loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate.

Binge’s full streaming list for March:

March 1

CSI: Cyber – Season 2

Aussie Pickers – Season 2

Vegas Rat Rods – Season 1

This Is Going To Hurt – Season 1

Days of Our Lives – Season 57, Episode 188 (daily episodes)

The Young & The Restless – Season 50, Episode 163 (daily episodes)

Project Runway – Season 19, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Cultureshock: Chris Rock’s ‘Bring the Pain’

Cultureshock: Michael Jackson’s Final Curtain Call

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 10

All American: Homecoming – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Summer House – Season 6, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Maximus Docathlon – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Great North – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Emmerdale – Episode 9262 (daily episodes)

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Season 14, Episodes 3-4 (new episodes weekly)

Botched – Season 7, Episode 15

Eastenders – Episode 6430 (daily episodes)

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

March 2

The Larry David Story – Season 1

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

History’s Raiders – Season 1

Vampire Legend

Bridges That Built London – Season 1

The Internet of Everything

Afterburn – Season 22, Episode 58

Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 12, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Pioneers of Television: Dick Van Dyke

Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Naomi – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Superman & Lois – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Cleaning Lady – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Goring’s Secret – The Story of Hitler’s Marshall

Escape To The Chateau – Season 7, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Forged in Fire – Season 8, Episode 23 (new episodes weekly)

Served: Harvey Weinstein

Celebrity Gogglebox Australia – Premiere

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire

March 3

Sins & Secrets – Season 1

Evil Up Close – Season 2

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

Our Flag Means Death – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 16, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

How I Got Over

A Knock At The Door

WWE Smackdown Highlights – Season 22, Episode 57

Batwoman – Season 3, Finale

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7, Finale

Help Us Find Sunil Tripathi

WWE Raw – Season 22, Episode 57 (new episodes weekly)

The Search For Natalie Hemming

Cars That Built The World – Season 1

Raised by Wolves – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Take Out With Lisa Ling – Season 1

Gaming Wall Street

March 4

WWE Raw Highlights – Season 22, Episode 57 (new episodes weekly)

Top Chef – Season 19 (new episodes weekly)

Years of Living Dangerously – Season 1

Bottom Line – Season 22, Episode 58

Copwatch

WWE Nxt – Season 22, Episode 58

Rolling Stone: Stories From The Edge – Season 1

Chicago P.D. – Season 9, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Jail: Big Texas – Season 1

Legacies – Season 4, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

I Am Mortal

Boy Erased

Moon Rock For Monday

Shiva Baby

Die In A Gunfight

March 5

Celebrity Ex on the Beach – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Ema

Footy Legends

Love and Other Disasters

Initiation

March 6

S.W.A.T – Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Graham Norton Show – Season 29, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Look Away

The Heiress

Curious George: Royal Monkey

The Butterfly Effect

Looks That Kill

All That Heaven Allows

March 7

Outlander – Season 6, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Season 1, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Pawn Stars: Season 15

The Mole: Undercover in North Korea – Season 1

Saturday Night Live – Season 47, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Shining Vale – Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

The Kings of Napa – Season 1, Finale

The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Smackdown – Season 22, Episode 57 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Nxt Highlights – Season 22, Episode 59 (new episodes weekly)

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

The Truth About Cosmetic Treatments – Season 1

March 8

Vegas Rat Rods – Season 2

The Importance of Being Earnest: Profile of

Death Row Stories – Season 2

Death By Design

The Misery Index – Season 1

Match Game – Season 3

March 9

The Profit – Season 7

War Wrecks: The Untold Stories – Season 1

Deadly Women – Season 1 and 3

The Story of Monaro 427c

Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 5

Britain’s Darkest Taboos – Season 3

Gogglebox Australia – Season 15 (new episodes weekly)

Grand Designs: House of the Year – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)

March 10

Between the World and Me

Taxicab Confessions – Season 1

An Audience with Peter Ustinov

McKellan; Playing the Part

Kung Fu – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Timeline of the Century – Season 1

March 11

Granny’s Got Game

Captive: The Sex Slave Girl

Craig & Bruno’s Great British Road Trips – Season 1

Beyond Our Ken

Hotel Transylvania 2

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

What Lies Below

Coal Miner’s Daughter

March 12

The Amazing Catfish

Wakefield

North Hollywood

March 13

Shazam!

The Killing of Two Lovers

The Glenn Miller Story

March 14

Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall – Season 1

Who Is James Payton

March 15

Sky Line

Face to Face – Season 1

The Surge At Mount Sinai

The Misery Index – Season 2

Lost Worlds: Deeper Into The Black Sea – Season 1

Scooby-Doo: Straight Outta Nowhere

March 16

Young Rock – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Phoenix Rising

Battle 360 – Season 1

Dogfights – Season 1

Portrait Artist of the Year – Season 3

91%: A Film About Guns In America

D.H. Lawrence: Sex Exile and Greatness

After the Spill

Richard Linklater: Dream is Destiny

The Jazz Loft According to W. Eugene Smith

March 17

Body of Evidence – Season 3

Monster in the Shadows – Season 1

Britain’s Treasures For the Air

Chateau DIY – Season 1

Celebrity Masterchef – Season 16

Frederick Douglas: In Five Speeches

Great American Railway Journeys – Season 3

Secret Crush – Season 1

TV-Ography: Diff’erent Strokes

Portrait Artist of the Year – Season 7

Sue Perkins: Along the US-Mexico Border – Season 1

Body of Evidence – Season 4

March 18

Rommel: The Soldier, The Son and Hitler

Hemingway – Season 1

Battlefields – Season 1

Great Rail Restorations – Season 1

America’s Parking Lot

Escape To The Country Revisits – Season 5

Holmes and Holmes – Season 2

Close To Me – Season 1

Mary Berry’s Love To Cook – Season 1

Zoolander 2

The Pursuit of Happyness

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally

The Look

March 19

Backroad Truckers – Season 1

Bangla

Ten Days Without Mum

Beginning

March 20

Lord, Give Me Patience

Wind River

Thoroughly Modern Millie

The Man Who Knew Too Much

March 21

World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys – Season 1

John Lewis: Good Trouble

March 22

Salinger

Autopsy: The Last Hours of … – Season 2

Love At First Swipe

Lost Secrets of the Pyramid – Season 1

In The Heights

March 23

Eight Days That Made Rome – Season 1

The Primary Instinct

Soul On Ice: Past Present & Future

Super Bob Einstein Film

Secrets of Chatsworth

March 24

American Pickers: Best of – Season 4

Fertility

Breaking Habits

Deadly Women – Season 4

Dead Men’s Secrets – Season 1

Raising Bertie

Sanditon – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

One Perfect Shot – Season 1

The Clown and the Candyman – Season 1

Secrets of Henry VIII’s Royal Palace

March 25

Life After Flash

Salvage Kings – Season 2

Tsunami: Caught on Camera

Mortal Engines

The Staffroom

Me You Madness

Love Is Love Is Love

March 26

A Quiet Passion

Those Happy Years

Out of Death

March 27

Sacro Gra

Tip of the Iceberg

Earthquake

March 28

Reopening Night

Ancient Superstructures – Season 1

Ian Brady: 50 Years Behind Bars

Operation Stonehenge: What Lies Beneath? – Season 1

March 29

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… – Season 3

Engineering That Built The World – Season 1

Machine

March 30

Wipeout – Season 8

Britain’s African Emperor

Love It Or List It: Brilliant Builds – Season 1

Deadly Women – Season 14

March 31

Secrets in The Bones – The Hunt For The Black Death Killer

The Center Seat: 55 years of Star Trek – Season 1

Machines That Built The World – Season 1

Life In A Walk

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March?

Picard – Season 2 (4/3/2022)

Season two of Star Trek: Picard takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Upload – Season 2 (11/3/2022)

Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy Award-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation), set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm. Most uniquely, humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife. In Upload Season Two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived at Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.” Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called, “prototykes,” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for March:

March 1

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – Seasons 19-20

Dear John

The Last Kiss

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan

Hitch

Hotel Transylvania

March 3

Creed II

March 4

Picard – Season 2

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Lucy and Desi

March 11

Upload – Season 2

Pete The Cat – Season 2

March 16

Get Smart

March 17

The Girl In The Spider’s Web

March 18

Deep Water

Master

March 23

A Most Wanted Man

Fighting With My Family

March 24

The Domestics

March 25

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Bosch – Season 7

March 31

The Hustle

The Angry Birds Movie

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in March?

HALO (24/3/2022)

Master Chief is set to complete his longest, most difficult mission: leaping from Xbox hit video game to live-action TV show. Set in the 26th century, Halo sees a brilliant scientist (played by Natascha McElhone) genetically engineer super-soldiers to fight an alien menace called the Covenant. One of these so-called Spartans, in instantly recognisable green armour and yellow visor, is Master Chief Spartan John-117 (played by Pablo Schreiber.)

Paramount+’s full streaming list for March:

March 1

Three Months

March 3

The Desperate Hour

March 4

More Than This

March 6

Love, Tom

March 8

The Requin

Real World Homecoming: NY

March 13

Charmed – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

March 14

No Return

March 15

27th Critics Choice Awards

March 18

Real World Homecoming: LA

March 24

HALO (new episodes weekly)

