Tangerine’s Affordable NBN Plans Just Got Cheaper With These Deals

Internet connections are a pretty competitive market, with providers constantly attempting to outdo one another to get your patronage. This means that NBN plans are competitively priced, with most providers offering introductory deals, so you can nab something fast, reliable and cheap. Which is why Tangerine’s current offers are worth your time.

If you’re currently on the hunt for a cheaper internet connection, we’ve taken a look at the savings available with Tangerine’s NBN deals – along with how the provider compares with NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans.

Tangerine’s NBN plans

Tangerine’s current introductory offer lasts for the first six months of your connection, and depending on which NBN plan you go with you can save between $15 to $25 per month – with a total savings of $90 to $150.

Tangerine’s plans are all contract-free, so if you’re not happy with the service or aren’t interested in paying full price, you can ditch the internet provider after the introductory deal period ends. That’s something we recommend you do with any NBN plan you have.

While its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans both have the largest monthly discounts ($25 off per month), in terms of performance Tangerine comes in a bit slower than what other internet providers are offering. That’s not to say Tangerine’s plans are bad picks – for the price you’re paying, that introductory discount is solid – but if you want something faster, you’ll need to look elsewhere. You can see how Tangerine compares to the cheapest available NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans here.

NBN 50 plan comparisons

When it comes to NBN 50 plans, almost every provider is offering a congestion-free connection, so you’ll have no trouble picking up a plan that has typical evening speeds of 50Mbps.

Kogan currently has the cheapest plan of the lot. The provider has an introductory price tag of $58.90 per month, which lasts for the first three months of your connection. After that introductory period ends, you’ll be paying $68.90 per month, which makes this the cheapest full-price NBN 50 plan available.

After that, you have Tangerine, where you’ll pay $59.90 per month for the first six months and then $79.90 per month once the deal period ends.

There’s also Exetel which isn’t that much more expensive at $60.99 per month for the first six months, and slightly cheaper at full price (you’ll pay $78.99 per month). Exetel also has the bonus of five daily speed boosts each month, which will allow you to increase your connection speed to the provider’s NBN 100 plan (100Mbps).

NBN 100 plan comparisons

Tangerine currently has the cheapest NBN 100 plan available, with a deal that will set you back $64.90 per month for the first six months. After that introductory period ends, the price will jump up to $84.90 per month, which is a fairly average price for this speed tier. Tangerine is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 95Mbps.

After that, you’ve got Dodo, which is offering its NBN 100 plan for $67.50 per month. This discount will also last for the first six months you’re with the provider, before increasing to $85 per month. Dodo is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, making it ostensibly congestion-free.

While SpinTel doesn’t have the cheapest introductory offer – although $69 per month isn’t too shabby – if you stick around for the long run, you’ll be able to save more. The full price of SpinTel’s NBN 100 plan is $79.95 per month, making it one of the cheapest non-discounted plans. SpinTel is also reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.