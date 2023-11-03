Cheapest NBN 250 Plans so You Can Have Multiple Netflix Watch Parties in Your House

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your current internet plan is too slow, expensive, or you just want to make the switch to NBN, there are heaps of providers currently offering discounts on their NBN 250 plans. When it comes to NBN, 250 Mbps is fast enough for around four people to stream TV shows, movies and play online games on multiple devices at the same time without affecting each others’ speeds.

Here are the cheapest NBN 250 plans available in Australia right now.

The cheapest NBN 250 plans currently available

Keep in mind that these plans only work if you have a connection that is Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC), otherwise you won’t be able to achieve the maximum speeds offered by the plan. Make sure you check your connection before signing up.

At the time of writing, Exetel has the cheapest plan available for $83.99 per month for the first six months of your contract. After the introductory period ends, it’ll go back up to $98.99 per month. But Exetel is reporting typical evening speeds of 225/21 Mbps, which isn’t too bad considering some of the other offers available.

If you want something a little faster, but not too much more expensive, you can get Superloop’s Superfast NBN 250 plan. Boasting 240/21 Mbps typical evening speeds, this plan will be worth forking out the extra dollar for. The introductory offer from Superloop is $85 per month for the first six months, then $99 per month thereafter, and you get a free Amazon Eero 6+ router if you stay connected for 18 months.

Swoop currently has the best reported typical evening speeds at 250/25 Mbps. This is great for the first six months as you’ll only be paying $84 per month with the code 35FAST. But after that, you’ll be paying an extra $35 per month — which is a grand total of $119. This is a pretty steep price increase if you’re not set on having the full 250 Mbps download speed.

On the other hand, the cheapest NBN 250 plan after the introductory period is Spintel’s. With reported evening speeds of 211 Mbps, it’s a pretty good deal. For $85 per month for the first six months, it isn’t the cheapest initially, but once that’s finished, it goes up to $95.95 per month, which is much cheaper compared to TPG’s $124.99 per month.

No matter which NBN 250 plan you’re eyeing up, the good news is that none of them have lock-in contracts, so you’re free to switch if a better deal comes up or if you need to change to a different speed tier.

