Yes, You Should Look At Changing Internet Providers Every 6 Months

Staying loyal to your internet provider is a thing of the past. Even the ACCC encourages consumers to change to, or at least shop around for, a new internet provider every six months.

The reason behind this is that no matter what speed tier you’re in, if you’re looking to get a deal on your internet, you can take advantage of the introductory offers from different NBN providers to save yourself a fair bit of money. We’re talking upwards of $100 for a six-month period, depending on the discounts offered by your chosen internet provider.

How to switch NBN providers

Not only can you save money by changing your internet provider every six months, but it’s also easier than you think to switch.

Most NBN ISPs now offer month-to-month plans, so you’re not locked into any contracts and can avoid paying any fees if, or when, you want to switch providers.

Most providers also offer the ability to both sign up to a new plan and cancel your current plan through their website. Otherwise, you can simply call up the provider to sign up or cancel.

What about my modem?

One issue you may come across is if the modem you’re using was sent to you by your provider. Some ISPs may want you to return your modem if you choose to switch before a certain period of time, or they may get you to pay a modem fee in exchange for you keeping it.

One solution to this problem is to buy your own modem outright and independent of your new provider. This will also allow you to splurge on a modem that has built-in router capabilities, as well as being able to strengthen your internet connection to your devices.

Which NBN provider should I use?

If you’ve decided to change internet providers to get the best deal on your NBN, we’ve also done some of the work for you and found the best introductory offers from a range of providers across NBN 50, 100 and 250, so you can start saving straight away.

Best NBN 50 introductory offers

If you’re looking to change your internet provider, Tangerine has the cheapest NBN 50 plan right now. For your first six months with the provider, you’ll only be paying $59.90 per month. If you choose to stay with them after the introductory period, you’ll pay $79.90 per month.

Next up is Exetel, which has a similar introductory offer where you’ll pay $60.99 for the first six months, then $78.99 per month for each month afterwards. While being slightly more expensive, Exetel’s plan includes five daily speed boosts each month, which will allow you to bump up your connection to its NBN 100 plan.

If you think you might forget to switch providers in six months time, SpinTel currently has the cheapest full-price plan after its six-month introductory period. During the first six months, you’ll pay $64 per month with SpinTel. After the introductory period is over, you’ll pay $74.95 per month.

All three of these providers are also reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, meaning you can enjoy your new NBN plan with no congestion.

Best NBN 100 introductory offers

If NBN 50 is too slow for your household, NBN 100 might be more your speed.

When it comes to NBN 100 plans, Tangerine has the cheapest introductory offer. You’ll pay $64.90 for the first six months you’re with the provider before the price reverts back to $84.90 per month. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 95Mbps.

If you’re dedicated to getting the full 100Mbps from your NBN 100 plan, Dodo is reporting the max typical evening speed while also slinging a great deal. For the first six months, you’ll pay $67.50 per month, which is only a few dollars more than Tangerine. When the six-month period is over, you’ll be paying $85 per month.

Exetel is currently running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $68.99 for the first six months, then $84.99 per month afterwards. Like its NBN 50 deal, you’ll also receive five daily speed boosts that’ll give you NBN 250 speeds. However, to access NBN 250 you’ll need to make sure your home has a FTTP or HFC connection. Exetel is also reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Best NBN 250 introductory offers

If you have a larger household or live with people who love gaming or streaming in Ultra HD, you might want to consider looking at an NBN 250 plan.

Currently, the cheapest NBN 250 plan available is from SpinTel. You’ll pay $75 per month for the first six months before the price reverts back to $85.95 per month. SpinTel is reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps though, which explains the slightly lower price.

If you’re looking to get the full 250Mbps, Swoop currently has the cheapest NBN 250 plan. You’ll save $35 per month for the first six months with the code VACAY35, which means you’ll be paying a total of $84 per month during the introductory period. After that, you’ll pay $119 per month, which is a steep increase, but Swoop’s plans are all contract-free so you’re able to leave it with no strings attached.

Exetel also has a pretty good deal going considering you’ll get a free trial of Home Secure for two months with its NBN 250 plan as well. For the first six months you’re with Exetel, you’ll be paying the introductory price of $83.99 per month, which is good, considering it’s reporting typical evening speeds of 225Mbps. Once the introductory period ends, you’ll be paying $98.99 per month. You’ll also get access to 5 daily speed boosts per month, which will give you NBN 1000 speeds for a whole day.

These promotional prices are pretty solid discounts compared with what the other providers are charging for the same services, and if you look closely you’ll notice that most of these plans have no setup costs.

If this trend continues, you’d be able to reassess the market again in six months and switch, without paying a cent in setup fees because you’ll already have your NBN-ready modem to bring to the party.

You might also be surprised at how quickly NBN providers can switch your service over if you already have a modem.

