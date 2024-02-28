Dodo Is Offering Double the Data for Almost All of Its Mobile Plans Right Now

Contributor: Fergus Halliday

If you’re capping your current mobile plan’s data allowance, then it might be time for a change. Dodo is offering double data across almost all of its mobile plans. Here’s what they look like, and how they compare with what other mobile providers are offering.

What do Dodo’s double-data plans look like?

Our pick of the lot here is the Dodo $35 mobile plan. This plan comes with unlimited national calls and texts, $200 of international call credit, a 500GB data bank and 45GB of monthly data.

What’s more, you’ll get double data for the first three months if you sign up before April 30. That bonus brings the total here to 90GB for $35 per month. After the honeymoon period is up, you’ll be bumped down the usual 45GB, but since this is a no-contract plan, you’re free to shop around and find a better deal elsewhere at any point. If you use that last one up, you’ll stay connected to the Optus 4G network but capped at speeds of 256Kbps.

How do these mobile plans compare with other providers?

Dodo is hardly the only game in town when it comes to mobile plans that offer either double data, or even discounted rates. In terms of dollar-to–data value, Dodo’s cheapest phone plan is outdone by both TPG and iiNet, which are both currently offering half-price discounts for their respective mobile plans. If you pick up TPG’s 60GB plan, you’ll only pay $20 per month for the first six months and then $40 per month thereafter. If you go with iiNet, you’ll be paying the same price, but with a monthly data cap of 55GB.

A few other providers are also offering some bonus data allowances for new customers. If you pick up Circles.Life’s 30GB plan, you’ll recieve an extra 30GB per month for the first 12 months of your connection. This plan is billed at $25 per month. This extra data offer is also available with Circles.Life’s 50GB plan, where you’ll get an extra 100GB each month for the first six months. This plan will set you back $35 per month.

Southern Phone is also currently offering its 50GB plan for $20 for the first three months, and then $25 per month thereafter.

Spintel also has a 100GB plan available at a flat rate of $35 per month, if you don’t want to muck around with shifted prices or data caps.

Of course, if you want a mobile plan with no data limit, the best bet is going to be Felix Mobile. This provider is currently running a promotion for new signups that knocks 50 per cent off the cost of your first three months with them if you sign up before the end of March. While this deal is only available to new customers, all you need to do to take advantage is use the promo code FELIX50 at checkout.

Priced at $40 per month, a Felix Mobile subscription includes unlimited local calls and texts, 4G coverage anywhere you would be covered by Vodafone and unlimited downloads and uploads. The only catch is that gigabyte guzzlers will be subject to a speed limit of 20Mpbs.

If you need to phone home, Felix Mobile does offer international calls as an optional add-on for an extra $5 per month. That’ll get you unlimited calls and texts to 40 selected destinations, with the full list available on the Felix Mobile website.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

