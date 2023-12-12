The Cheapest NBN 250 and 1000 Plans For Folks Who Want to Stream Netflix Uninterrupted

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Not all NBN plans are born equal, and if you’re finding that your current internet plan can’t seem to keep up with the members of your household, it may be time to upgrade. NBN 250 and NBN 1000 are the fastest connections available in Australia currently, but it can be pretty expensive to upgrade to these tiers — unless you get a great deal on them.

Luckily for you, we’ve gone and done the hard work to find the best deals on NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, so all you need to do is pick the one that suits your household and switch providers.

Check your connection first

Before you sign up for an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, it’s important to check whether these connections are available to you in the first place. Currently, both of these speed tiers are limited to addresses with FTTP and HFC connections. While NBN 250 plans are available to everyone with FTTP and HFC connections, NBN 1000 plans are available to only 95 per cent of addresses with HFC connections. NBN 1000 plans are available to all FTTP addresses, however. Check your connection and the provider’s availability before signing up.

The best NBN 250 plans

As far as NBN 250 plans go, Spintel and Exetel are currently the cheapest, but you’ll notice that their typical evening speeds do have some congestion, with Spintel reporting speeds of 211Mbps, and Exetel reporting speeds of 225Mbps.

However, as far as the best value for a monthly cost and typical speeds go, Swoop holds that honour. The internet provider is running an offer where you’ll pay $84 per month for the first six months, which is only one cent more than Exetel, and is reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. After this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $119 per month.

The next best option for both speed and price is Superloop, which is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. You’ll also get five free daily speed boosts per month, which increase your internet speeds to the NBN 1000 tier. So not only is it faster than Exetel, it’s only a dollar more expensive per month, at $85 per month for the first six months, then $99 per month.

If you stay for 18 months, you’ll also receive a free Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router. If you leave Superloop before the 18 month period is up, you’ll need to pay a modem fee of $8 per remaining month (up to $144).

The best NBN 1000 plans

A cheap NBN 1000 plan is somewhat of an oxymoron. It probably doesn’t come as a surprise that the fastest NBN speed available comes with a high price tag. However, that’s not to say that you can’t nab a deal on an ultrafast connection.

Superloop is currently offering the cheapest NBN 1000 plan at $99 per month. This price will last for the first six months of your connection, and then you’ll have to pay $109 per month thereafter. Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps, making it one of the fastest plans in this speed tier. Compared to other NBN connections in this tier, this is one of the best value plans in terms of speed and price.

After that, you’ve got Swoop which has slightly slower typical evening speeds of 582Mbps but is offering a similar introductory deal where you’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months, and then $139 per month after that.

If speed is the name of your game, then you’ll want to grab Southern Phone‘s NBN 1000 plan, which reports typical evening speeds of 650Mbps. If you go with Southern Phone, you’ll pay $115 per month for the first 12 months of your connection, and then $135 per month thereafter.

More NBN plans

