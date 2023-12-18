TPG’s Mobile Plans Are 50% off So You Can Nab Solid Amount of Data for Cheap

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The end of 2023 is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to start the new year with a refreshed mobile plan, then you’ll want to check out what TPG is offering. If you sign up for one of the telco’s mobile plans, you’ll only pay half price for the first six months you’re connected. That means you can nab a mobile plan with a solid chunk of data at an affordable price.

This half-off deal is also being offered across iiNet’s mobile plans, which is a subsidiary of TPG. Both of these providers are powered by the Vodafone network.

Here are all the plans being offered by TPG and iiNet, along with how they compare to one another and other mobile providers.

Here’s every TPG mobile plan

In terms of data to dollar value, TPG’s mobile was already pretty on par with what other mobile providers are offering. But with this 50 per cent off deal, it makes them some of the best value mobile plans on the market (more on that in a moment).

Considering that TPG’s 25GB plan is usually $25 per month, this offer means you can get over double that data capacity (60GB) for $20 per month – for the first six months, at least.

This offer is only available to new TPG customers and the discount lasts for the first six months you’re with the provider. Once this introductory period ends, your plan will increase to its standard full price. However, if you currently have an internet connection with one of TPG’s plans, you can save $5 per month on the 25GB and 45GB mobile plans, or $10 per month with the 60GB plan.

TPG’s mobile plans are prepaid and contract-free. TPG’s 60GB plan will also give you trial access to Vodafone’s 5G mobile network.

Here’s every iiNet mobile plan

As you can see, iiNet has the same prices as TPG but with slightly smaller data caps data. For example, a $20 per month plan with iiNet will get you 55GB of data, while TPG will give you 60GB. Still, compared to other mobile providers on the market, these half-off discounts still offer some great dollar-to-data value.

The only major difference is that if you sign up for iiNet’s 40GB plan and bundle it with one of the provider’s NBN plans, you’ll also score 80GB of mobile data as a bonus.

If you sign up for iiNet’s 55GB mobile plan you’ll also gain trial access to Vodafone’s 5G network.

Mobile plans with at least 5GB of data

As you can see in the table above, while TPG doesn’t have the cheapest small data plan going, you do get the most data in the $10 range (12GB).

However, if you spend an extra $2.50 per month, you can get TPG’s 25GB plan. That’s over double the data, which is great data to dollar value.

Mobile plans with at least 30GB of data

Currently, TPG and iiNet have the cheapest mobile plans going with at least 30GB of data. Being able to get 40GB or 45GB of data for $15 per month is a pretty hard-to-beat offer.

Without the discount, TPG’s prices are slightly beaten by providers like Spintel, which has a 50GB plan for $25 per month – compared to TPG’s $29.99 per month. Spintel also has a 100GB plan that’s priced at a flat rate of $35 per month, which has better dollar-to-data value than TPG’s full-priced 60GB plan.

There’s also Southern Phone, which is offering a 50GB plan for $20 per month for the first six months you’re connected and then $25 per month thereafter.

Spintel and Southern Phone are both powered by Optus’ 4G mobile network.

Since TPG’s plans are contract-free, you can easily swap to another mobile plan once the discount period ends.

