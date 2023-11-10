Contributor: Alex Choros, Chris Neill

When it comes to the NBN, sometimes all you want is to save money. Even on faster speed tiers like NBN 100, this is still achievable. You don’t need to sign up for a plan where you’ll pay $100 per month, if not more.

There are plenty of providers offering NBN 100 plans for under $80 per month, but in many cases, this is because of timed discounts. You’ll save for your first six months with the provider, but your bill could exceed $80 after the promo period is over. These plans tend to be contract-free, however, so you can always swap to a different provider when your discount expires.

As a rule, swapping NBN providers every six months is the best way to keep your price as low as possible.

Here are the cheapest NBN 100 plans right now

Out of the above list, these are our top choices.

Dodo currently has one of the cheapest NBN 100 deals around. You’ll pay $63.80 per month for your first six months, and $85 per month thereafter. This offer runs until November. If you’re in NSW or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month by also getting your gas and electricity from Dodo. Customers in Queensland can save $5 per month by bundling in electricity, but aren’t eligible for gas.

Exetel is another great option for an NBN 100 plan under $80 per month. You’ll pay $68.95 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. Exetel NBN plans also come with five free speed boost days per month. This means you can swap over to an NBN 250 plan for the day if you’re downloading a large file like a new release game, for example. These are only available to those on FTTP and HFC connections, however.

SpinTel is up next, and while more expensive upfront, could be cheaper in the long run. You’ll get your first six months at $69 per month, and then pay $79.95 per month thereafter.

Superloop’s first six months are also billed at $69 per month, but $85 per month thereafter. Superloop will, however, give new customers a free Amazon eero 6+ mesh router if they stay connected for 18 months.

Kogan is also worth calling out. You’ll pay $68.90 per month for the first three months, and then $78.90 per month thereafter. While the initial discount period is shorter, its full-price NBN 100 plan is cheaper than the other providers we’ve talked about. If you don’t want to hop from discount to discount, Kogan could be worth a crack.

