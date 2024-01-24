Here Are the Cheapest NBN 25 Plans if You Want Internet for Under $60

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

With the cost of living weighing down upon us, many of us have been trying to lower our monthly bills. If you’re currently on the hunt for a more affordable internet connection, depending on your living situation, an NBN 25 plan could be the answer you’re looking for.

If you’re looking to grab an internet connection for under $60, here are your best options for NBN 25 plans.

The cheapest NBN 25 plans in Australia

Before you sign up for an NBN 25 plan, it’s worth your time to consider if this connection is fast enough for your needs. Depending on how many people are living in your household, having too many devices using the internet simultaneously could strain your limited bandwidth.

An NBN 25 plan is better suited for couples or people living alone. And even then, it’s mostly suited for casual internet usage. It’ll let you watch 4K movies and TV shows without much problem, provided you only have one stream going at any given time. Large downloads, like installs for new video games, will also take a while.

If you’re after a fast NBN 25 plan, the good news is that the vast majority of providers have congestion-free connections. All of the following NBN 25 plans report typical evening speeds of 25Mbps and are contract-free unless stated otherwise.

MATE has the cheapest NBN 25 plan available, as you’ll only have to pay $45 for the first five months you’re with the provider. After this period month, you’ll be paying $65 per month. If you aren’t happy with MATE, the provider has a money-back guarantee if you leave during the first month of your plan.

Tangerine slots in at second place, with an introductory offer that’ll set you back $49.90 per month for the first six months of your connection. Once the discount period ends, the price of Tangerine’s plan will increase to $64.90 per month. Considering that the full price of most NBN 25 plans sits around $65 per month, this makes Tangerine a pretty attractive offer.

Up next is Exetel, where you’ll pay $53.99 per month for the six months you’re with the provider and then $64.99 per month thereafter. Exetel also gives you the option to pay $2 for a daily speed boost. This will bump your connected speed up to Exetel’s NBN 50 plan (50Mbps) for 24 hours, before returning to normal. Not a bad option if you’ve got a big download queued up and need some extra juice.

If you’d like a longer discount period, Southern Phone is running an introductory offer that’ll last for the first 12 months you’re with the provider. You’ll pay $55 per month for your first year with Southern Phone, and then $65 per month once the discount period ends.

While Belong doesn’t currently have one of the cheaper plans going – it’s a flat rate of $65 per month – the provider will chuck in a free mobile SIM loaded with $80 credit. That’s not a bad option if want to bundle your internet and phone plans under one provider. Belong is powered by Telstra’s mobile network.

