The NBN Has A New Speed Tier - Here Are The Best Plans

Image: Getty Images

If you're looking for a fast NBN connection without breaking the bank, an NBN 100 / 20 plan could be your best bet. Especially if you want a plan with fast evening speeds. Here's what you need to know.

The newly launched speed tier is a somewhat more affordable high speed NBN plan. An NBN 100 / 20 plan has the same kind of download speeds as the NBN 100 plans we know and love (NBN 100 / 40 plans), but slower upload speeds. As the names might suggest, NBN 100 / 40 plans have a maximum upload speed of 40Mbps, whereas NBN 100 / 20 plans have a slower maximum upload speed of 20Mbps - the same as what you'd get on an NBN 50 plan.

At present, Aussie Broadband and Superloop are the first major providers to start selling NBN 100 / 20 plans. In both cases, you can save about $10 per month when compared to each provider's respective NBN 100 / 40 plan.

Aussie Broadband's unlimited NBN 100 / 20 plan sells for $89 per month, while its NBN 100 / 40 plan goes for $99 per month. Superloop's unlimited NBN 100 / 20 plan is priced at $89.95 per month, while its NBN 100 / 40 plan is billed at $99 per month.

Given most of us aren't too reliant on superfast upload speeds, sacrificing some upload oomph isn't a bad way to save some cash.

Another way of looking at it is doubling your download speed for just $10 per month. Aussie Broadband and Superloop both sell unlimited data NBN 50 plans for about $79 per month.

Here are Aussie Broadband and Superloop's NBN 100 / 20 plans compared to their NBN 100 / 40 plans:

These plans are free from setup fees and contracts, which means you're always able to leave whenever you want.

And here's how Aussie Broadband and Superloop's NBN 100 / 20 plans compare to typical NBN 100 / 40 plans from other providers:

With evening speeds of 86Mbps and 90Mbps respectively, it's worth mentioning that the pair offer some of the fastest peak hour performance around. While they're not the cheapest options on the list, the NBN 100 / 20 discount brings Aussie Broadband and Superloop's premium plans in line with what you'd get from a more affordable provider with slower evening speeds.

But if you want to save a little extra cash and don't need unlimited data, Aussie Broadband and Superloop both have cheaper NBN 100 / 20 plans with only 500GB:

And of course, we'll almost certainly see more providers introduce NBN 100 / 20 plans soon.

