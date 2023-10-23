You Can Save up to $240 off Swoop’s NBN Plans but Not for Much Longer

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While Swoop is a fairly new face on the NBN scene, having only launched back in July, it’s certainly made an effort to make itself known. The internet provider is currently running a range of competitive discounts across its NBN plans – most of which are reportedly congestion-free. If you’re currently on the hunt for a new NBN plan, especially if it’s an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 connection, one of these plans could be worth a try, thanks to these introductory discounts.

Here are all of Swoop’s NBN plans, and how the introductory deals compare against other superfast internet connections.

Swoop’s NBN plans

While Swoop is currently offering introductory deals for all of its NBN plans, the size of that discount depends on the connection you go with. In short, the faster the plan, the bigger the discount. These discounts won’t be available for much longer either, as they all expire on October 31.

Depending on which Swoop plan you pick up, you can save between $10 to $40 per month for the first six months of your NBN connection. That’s a total saving of $60 to $240, all up. While these larger discounts are impressive, it’s important to be mindful of the price increase once those initial six months end. Swoop’s plans are all contract-free, so you’re able to leave them whenever you want.

As an added bonus, if you recommend Swoop to a friend, you’ll both be able to score $15 off your monthly bill for 6 months. This discount stacks, so if you recommend enough people to give Swoop a try, you could potentially bring your monthly internet bill down to $0 for a time.

As far as typical evening speeds go, Swoop is currently reporting congestion-free speeds across its NBN 25, NBN 50, NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans, while its NBN 1000 plan is one of the faster options available (but more on that later).

How does Swoop compare with other NBN 250 plans?

While Swoop doesn’t have the cheapest NBN 250 plan available at the time of writing, it does have the cheapest congestion-free option, as the provider is currently reporting typical download speeds of 250Mbps and upload speeds of 25Mbps.

If you pick up Swoop’s NBN 250 plan, you’ll be paying $84 per month for the first six months, and then $119 per month once the introductory deal period ends.

As for the cheapest NBN 250 plans, Tangerine‘s is currently $79.90 per month for the first six months with typical evening speeds of 200Mbps, while Exetel‘s plan is $83.99 per month for the first six months with speeds of 225Mbps.

If you’ve never held an NBN 250 plan before, it’s important to check that your home has a compatible connection. Currently, NBN 250 plans are only available to homes with fibre-to-premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) connections.

How does Swoop compare with other NBN 1000 plans?

While Swoop doesn’t have the fastest NBN 1000 connection – Southern Phone is reporting speeds of 650Mbps, while Superloop, Aussie Broadband and Optus are all reporting 600Mbps – it still manages to crack the top five with typical evening speeds of 582Mbps. Swoop is also reporting upload speeds of 47Mbps, which is faster than any of these aforementioned internet providers.

Currently, Swoop is tied with Superloop for the cheapest available NBN 1000 connection. Both internet providers are currently offering their respective NBN 1000 plans for $99 per month for the first six months. When that discount period ends, you’ll be paying $109 per month with Superloop, and $139 per month with Swoop.

Similar to the previous speed tier, NBN 1000 plans are only available to homes with fibre-to-premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) connections.

