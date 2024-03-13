These NBN Plans Work Out to Be Cheaper Over 12 Months

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to picking up a cheap NBN plan, throw a rock and you’ll hit an internet provider offering some form of introductory deal. But just because an NBN plan starts with a nice discount offer, that doesn’t mean it’s the cheapest option in the long run. If you’re someone who budgets in the long term, we’ve broken down the cheapest NBN plans over the first 12 months of your connection.

The following tables display the monthly plan costs, but you can see their respective annual costs when you click through to view the table’s full results. Most of these providers are offering introductory deals, so the overall prices only represent the cost of your first year.

Cheapest 12-month NBN 50 plans

As far as NBN 50 plans are concerned, Kogan has both the cheapest discounted and full-price options. You’ll pay $58.90 per month for the first three months, and then $68.90 per month after that. That means you’ll pay a total of $796.80 over 12 months.

Dodo is next, where you’ll pay $59 per month for the first six months, and then $80 per month thereafter. This adds up to $834 over the first 12 months of your connection. You can also save an extra $10 per month if you bundle in an electricity and gas plan.

Tangerine is a tad more expensive than Dodo, with a 12-month cost of $838.80. This total is broken down as $59.90 per month for the first six months, and then $79.90 per month for the last six months.

All of the aforementioned NBN 50 plans are reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, making them ostensibly congestion-free.

Cheapest 12-month NBN 100 plans

Spintel has the overall cheapest NBN 100 plan going, where you’ll pay $893.70 over the first 12 months of your connection. This breaks down to $69 per month for the first six months, and then $79.95 per month. Spintel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, making this plan ostensibly congestion-free.

Dodo is a hair more expensive at $894 over 12 months. Compared to Spintel, it has a cheaper introductory price of $64 per month for the first six months, before bumping up to $85 per month. You can also save an extra $10 per month if you bundle in an electricity and gas plan. Dodo is also reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Kogan‘s introductory discount makes it the cheapest NBN 100 – $68.90 per month – but this price only lasts for the first three months, as opposed to the usual six months. Once that discount ends, you’ll be paying $78.90 per month, so the total 12-month price adds up to $916.80.

Kogan is reporting typical evening speeds of 90Mbps, making it the slowest of the three options listed here. However, this is also the cheapest full-price NBN 100 plan, so there’s potential to save yourself some money in the long, long run.

Cheapest 12-month NBN 250 plans

Spintel has the only NBN 250 plan where you’ll pay less than $1,000 over 12 months – $965.70, all up. Everything else will push you into the four-figure range. The provider’s plan is priced at $75 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $85.95 after that. In terms of typical evening speeds, Spintel is reporting 211Mbps.

Exetel is a bit more expensive overall but comes with slightly faster typical evening speeds of 220Mbps. The plan is priced at $83.99 for the first six months, and then $98.99 per month after that. You’ll pay $1,097.88 over 12 months.

The first-year cost of Superloop is more expensive than Exetel, but not by much. You’ll pay $1,104 over your first year with the provider, where the first six months will be billed at $85 per month and then $99 per month thereafter.

Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 230Mbps. Superloop also has the added perk of five daily speed boosts each month, which will let you bump up your connection to the provider’s NBN 1000 plan (more on that in a moment).

The cheapest congestion-free NBN 250 plan belongs to Southern Phone. You’ll pay a flat rate of $95 per month, which adds up to $1,140 over a 12-month period.

Cheapest 12-month NBN 1000 plans

Superloop currently has both the cheapest and fastest NBN 1000 plan, so as far as deals go you really can’t get much better than that. You’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months you’re with Superloop, and then $109 per month after that. This adds up to $1,248 all up, over 12 months. Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 700Mbps.

Compared to Superloop, Southern Phone is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps, which isn’t a huge difference. The provider is offering its NBN 1000 plan at a flat rate of $105 per month, so you’ll only spend $1,260 over 12 months. That’s a difference of $12 when compared to Superloop.

While Kogan has the third cheapest plan over 12 months – you’ll pay $1,318.80 – Kogan is only reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. As far as NBN 1000 plans go, you can do better.

