Here Are the Most Affordable NBN 50 Plans on Offer Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

NBN 50 plans tend to be the Goldilocks option when it comes to Australian internet, balancing speed speed and value. They’re much faster than the bad old days of ADSL, and the monthly bill is a bit more palatable than an NBN 100 plan. For many, they’re just right.

As it stands, $75 per month is about the average for a full-price NBN 50 plan, and discounts can bring it even lower. In some cases, you can spend less than $55 per month. With that in mind, we’re going to look at some of the best NBN 50 deals around right now.

Dodo is currently one of the cheapest options when it comes to NBN 50 plans. You’ll pay $53.80 per month for your first six months, and $75 per month thereafter. If you’re in NSW or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month if you also get your gas and electricity from Dodo.

Exetel is up next at $53.95 per month and $74.95 per month thereafter. One handy Exetel perk is five monthly speed boosts. These let you upgrade to NBN 100 for a single day up to five times per month, which could be useful if you need to download a large game but don’t normally need those kinds of speeds. If you don’t use your speed boosts each month, you can bank up to a maximum of 30.

SpinTel’s NBN 50 plan is a no-frills affair that’s cheaper in the longer run. You’re looking at $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter.

If you’re looking to try before you buy, you might want to consider Tangerine thanks to its risk-free 14-day trial. You can leave anytime during your first two weeks and get your plan fees refunded. On Tangerine, you’ll pay $54.90 per month for the first six months and $69.90 per month thereafter. Note that Tangerine won’t refund any modem purchases, but all hardware it sells is unlocked and will work with other providers.

SkyMesh is offering the first month free on its NBN 50 plan. It is then billed at $74.95 per month. While SkyMesh predominantly specialises in Satellite and Fixed Wireless NBN, it now also sells Fixed Line NBN plans.

Alternatively, MATE has a promo where you can get your first month for just $1. After your first month is up, you’ll pay $69 per month.

These plans are all contract-free, so you can leave when your discount expires and swap to a different plan. Changing providers every six months is the best option for keeping your NBN bill as low as possible.

Promotional discounts aren’t your only option for saving money. If you’re keen to try Telstra’s budget brand Belong, you’ll nab $80 of mobile credit. That’s enough for three months of mobile service on Belong’s $25 SIM-only plan. Belong’s NBN 50 plan is billed at $75 per month. Both Belong NBN and mobile plans are contract-free.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.