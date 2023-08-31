The Best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 Plans if You Want to Stream Fast for Cheap

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your current internet connection isn’t keeping pace with your household’s demands, then it might be time to upgrade to either an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan. While these two connections are the fastest NBN tiers available in Australia at the moment, these speeds don’t come cheap. However, it’s still possible to nab a deal for either speed tier.

There are a few internet providers that are currently offering introductory discount offers where you can nab one of their super-fast internet connections while saving yourself a few bucks. We’ve rounded up the best options for NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans if you’re looking for something cheap.

Check your connection first

Before you sign up for an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, it’s important to check whether these connections are available to you in the first place. Currently, both of these speed tiers are limited to addresses with FTTP and HFC connections. While NBN 250 plans are available to everyone with FTTP and HFC connections, NBN 1000 plans are available to only 95 per cent of addresses with HFC connections. NBN 1000 plans are available to all FTTP addresses, however. Check your connection and the provider’s availability before signing up.

The best NBN 250 plans

As far as the cheapest NBN 250 plans go, Exetel is your best bet. The provider is currently running an introductory offer for new customers where you’ll only have to pay $83.99 per month for the first six months, and then $98.99 per month thereafter. Even at full price, Exetel has one of the cheapest NBN 250 plans going, making it a great option if you don’t want to crack $100 each month. Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 225Mbps.

However, as far as the best value for a monthly cost and typical speeds go, Superloop holds that honour. The internet provider is running an offer where you’ll pay $85 per month for the first six months and is reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. After this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $99 per month, which is still cheaper when compared to other providers with plans in this speed tier.

Optus is also offering an introductory deal, where you’ll pay $89 per month for the first six months. However, once this discount period ends, there’s a considerable price increase to $119 per month. If you choose to bundle in Optus’ Ultra WiFi modem (Gen 2), you’ll also need to stay connected for at least 36 months, or you’ll have to pay a return fee that’s equal to $8.50 per remaining month (to a total of $306). Optus is reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps as well.

If you want a congestion-free NBN 250 plan, Swoop is reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. The recently launched provider is running an introductory discount for new customers, where you’ll pay $94 per month for the first six months and then $129 per month thereafter.

Another congestion-free option is Southern Phone which, unlike the previously mentioned providers, is running a discount that lasts for the first 12 months of your connection. You’ll pay $95 per month for your first year with Southern Phone and then $115 per month once the discount period ends.

The best NBN 1000 plans

A cheap NBN 1000 plan is somewhat of an oxymoron. It probably doesn’t come as a surprise that the fastest NBN speed available comes with a high price tag. However, that’s not to say that you can’t nab a deal on an ultrafast connection.

Superloop is currently offering the cheapest NBN 1000 plan at $99 per month. This price will last for the first six months of your connection, and then you’ll have to pay $109 per month thereafter. Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps, making it one of the fastest plans in this speed tier. Compared to other NBN connections in this speed tier, this is one of the best value plans in terms of speed and price.

After that, you’ve got Exetel which has slightly slower typical evening speeds of 400Mbps but is offering a similar introductory deal where you’ll pay $99.99 per month for the first six months, and then $109.99 per month after that.

Up next is Swoop, which has an NBN 1000 plan that’s faster than Exetel but just a tad slower than what Superloop is reporting. You’ll pay $109 per month for the first months you’re connected with Swoop, before a sharp increase to $149 per month.

If speed is the name of your game, then you’ll want to grab Southern Phone‘s NBN 1000 plan, which reports typical evening speeds of 650Mbps. If you go with Southern Phone, you’ll pay $115 per month for the first 12 months of your connection, and then $135 per month thereafter.

