Cheap Mobile Plans: The Best Options Under $30 per Month

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to cut down on your monthly expenses, swapping to a cheaper mobile plan is an easy solution. A cheap phone plan may seem like something you’d put in a burner phone or give to a kid, but these days, they tend to come with more than enough data to meet average needs.

If you’ve already got your own phone, swapping to a SIM-only plan from a smaller provider is the best way to save each month. Smaller providers are powered by the same networks as Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone, but tend to offer much cheaper plans.

The trade-off is the plans are a no-frills affair. You’re getting data, talk, and text with these cheaper phone plans, and not much more.

With that in mind, here are some of the cheapest mobile plans around right now.

Some of the cheapest mobile plans under $10 per month

If you’re looking to spend less than $10 per month on your mobile plan, Moose Mobile is a great choice. You’ll pay $8.80 per month for your first year, which buys you 6GB of data. The price will rise to $14.80 per month after your first year is up, but the plan is contract-free so you can leave at any time. Moose Mobile is powered by the Optus network.

TPG is a great choice if you need a little more data; you’ll pay $10 per month for a 12GB plan. This does however increase to $20 per month after your first six months, but TPG plans are also contract-free. TPG is powered by the Vodafone network.

Circles.Life is another solid option thanks to a promo that lasts your entire first year. You’ll get 10GB for $10 per month. After your first year with Circles is up, this drops down a 5GB allowance. Pricing stays firm at $10 per month. To get this deal, use the promo code WO10FOR10 before March 31. Circles is powered by the Optus network.

Some of the cheapest mobile plans under $20 per month

Moose Mobile remains a great choice if you’re willing to spend a bit more each month. Right now, you can get a promo plan with 12GB of data for $11.80 per month for your first year. This reverts to $17.80 per month thereafter.

SpinTel will give you more data for a similar price, but its promo period only lasts for six months. You’ll pay $12 per month for 17GB for your first six months, but $20 per month thereafter. SpinTel is powered by the Optus network.

TPG offers another step up in data. 25GB will set you back $12.50 per month for your first six months, and $25 per month thereafter. If you’re already a TPG internet customer, the full rate drops to $20 per month.

Some of the cheapest mobile plans under $30 per month

When we move into the $20 to $30 per month price bracket, you start to find plans from Telstra-powered providers like Exetel. Spending $22 per month with Exetel will get you a 15GB allowance.

If you’re also an Exetel NBN customer, adding an Exetel mobile plan to your account will save you $5 per month from your total bill. This increases by $2.50 for each additional mobile plan on your account, up to a maximum discount of $15 per month.

Exetel’s sibling telco Superloop has an identical plan, with the same bundling offer, but for Superloop NBN plans naturally.

Kogan Mobile has a 40GB phone plan for $25 per month, but you can currently get your first for $10 if you sign up before the end of May. Kogan is powered by the Vodafone network.

Lastly, if you’re looking for 5G, Telstra’s budget brand Belong has a 20GB phone plan for $25 per month. This plan has 5G connectivity, but speeds are capped at 100Mbps.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.