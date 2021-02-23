Moose Mobile’s 20GB Data Plan Just Got Even Cheaper

Moose Mobile has been around since 2016, and has consistently offered some of the best value mobile phone plans in the Australian market. The telco even managed to take home the Canstar Blue award for Outstanding Value (SIM-Only Mobile Plans) last year.

To really stretch that value for their customers, Moose has made one of its cheap mobile plans even cheaper. Moose’s 20GB data plan has been reduced to $19.80 per month, for the first 12 months you’re with the telco. After that discount period ends, you’ll be paying $23.80 per month for this Moose plan.

This offer is available until March 31. You can check out more details for this SIM-only plan in the table below:

This mobile plan also includes unlimited standard national calls and texts. Moose Mobile is powered by the Optus 4G Plus Network.

If you’re keen on this plan and are swapping over from a different telco, you’ll be able to keep your phone number. This plan is also contract free, so you’re free to jump out of it whenever you want.

Anyone who takes up this SIM-only plan also goes into the running to win $1,000 worth of gift cards.

How does this Moose plan compare to others?

The table below includes SIM-only plans that have at least 20GB of data. In terms of cost, this discounted deal has made Moose’s plan one of the cheapest within this mobile data range.

The only plan around $20 per month that offers better value of data is Circles.Life, which is currently running a promotion that’ll give you 50GB of data for $22 per month.

If you’re only using your phone to listen to Spotify and watch YouTube videos, 20GB of data per month should do nicely. If you think you might need a little more data, most of the plans that sit around the 30GB range are around $30+ per month. Is the extra 10GB worth the extra $10 per month?