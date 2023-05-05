The Cheapest 5G Home Internet Plans on Offer Right Now

The days of treating 4G as the only alternative to a traditional NBN internet connection are fading fast. For those who live somewhere with decent coverage and aren’t game to gamble on the ups and downs of the NBN, 5G home internet might be the better fit.

These internet plans aren’t that much more expensive, but they’re significantly faster than their 4G-powered counterparts.

Here’s a quick rundown of the cheapest 5G home internet plans with speeds of up to 50Mbps right now.

These internet plans won’t suit the appetites of gigabyte-guzzling gamers. That said, some of them can work out cheaper than the average NBN 50 plan.

Treating TPG as an example of provider pricing, you’re looking at just $59.99 per month for the 5G Home Broadband Plus plan. That’s a solid $15 cheaper than a TPG NBN 50 plan with comparable speeds.

Stepping up to something on par with an NBN 100 plan can cost as little as $5 more.

The TPG 5G Home Broadband Premium plan is priced at $64.99 for unlimited data and speeds of up to 100Mbps. TPG will give you the first month for free and this plan also comes with a modem that’s free if you stick with the plan for 36 months or return it in working condition within 21 days of cancelling your service.

For a sense of how this plan compares to the rest of the high-speed 5G Home Internet landscape, check out the widget below.

If that’s still not fast enough for you, the good news is that a handful of 5G home internet providers in Australia offer plans with uncapped speeds. The bad news is that these plans tend to be a bit more expensive, and you may not find they deliver the same level of low latency as a high-speed NBN connection might. That said, they are cheaper.

Check out the widget below for a round-up of 5G Home Internet plans with uncapped speeds.

Our pick of the lot here is the Optus Plus Entertainer Superfast 5G home internet plan. This internet plan comes with both data and unlimited speeds. Optus will also throw in the first month for free, plus a $20 discount on the first six months with the plan if you sign on before May 21, 2023. This brings the cost of this plan down from $99 per month to $79 per month.

After that honeymoon period, you’ll revert to the usual rate, but since this is a no-contract plan, you’re free to shop around for a better deal. If you leave before the first 36 months are up, you may also be faced with a modem fee of between $16 and $576, depending on how many months Optus have you on the books.

