The Best Mobile Plans to Keep Your Phone Bill Under $30

If you’re looking to cut down on your monthly expenses, swapping to a cheaper mobile plan is an easy solution – especially if you already have your own phone. There are plenty of smaller providers in Australia (also known as MVNOs) that are powered by the same networks as Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone but are comparatively cheaper with more data.

If you’re looking to swap to a new mobile provider, here are some of the cheapest phone plans in Australia right now.

Cheapest mobile plans in Australia under $10 per month

While there are some mobile plans available for $10 per month or less, you don’t have a lot of options. In most cases, these plans have discounted prices that only last for the first six months of your connection.

TPG is currently running a half-off deal for new customers across all of its mobile plans, so you’ll pay $10 per month for a 12GB plan. However, this increases to $20 per month after your first six months, but TPG plans are also contract-free. TPG is powered by the Vodafone network.

TPG’s sibling provider, iiNet, has a similar half-off offer as well – but you’ll get less data for the same price.

If you want a plan that will always be $10 per month, your only option is Dodo‘s 2GB plan, which is powered by the Optus 4G Plus mobile network.

Cheapest mobile plans in Australia under $20 per month

If your budget extends to $20 per month, there are a few providers that are offering some great introductory discounts

First up is Circles.Life, which is offering its 30GB plan for $11 per month. This price will last for the first six months of your connection, before increasing to $30 per month after that.

Up next is Moose Mobile, which has a 25GB plan for $11.80 per month. When compared to the deal Circles.Life is offering, Moose Mobile may come up short initially with a slightly higher bill and smaller data allowance, but it has better value in the long-term. Moose’s introductory discount will last for the first eight months of your connection, instead of the standard six that most providers offer, and you’ll pay $24.80 per month at full price. Moose is powered by the Optus 5G network, making this the cheapest mobile plan with 5G access.

If you’d prefer to keep the cost of your monthly bill under $20, Moose can also help you out there. The provider’s 15GB plan is available for a discounted $14.80 per month for the first eight months of your connection, and then $19.80 per month after that.

TPG‘s half-price offer extends to all of its plans, which means you can nab 25GB for $12.50 per month or 45GB for $15 per month. These prices will last for the first six months of your plan, before reverting to $25 per month and $30 per month, respectively. If you’re already a TPG internet customer, you can also save $5 off the full price of either plan each month.

If you’re after a plan that will always be under $20, Kogan Mobile has a 10GB plan available for a flat rate of $15 per month. Kogan is powered by the Vodafone 4G network.

Cheapest mobile plans in Australia under $30 per month

Moose Mobile has one of the cheaper plans in this price bracket, with 100GB of data to boot. You’ll pay $24.80 per month for the first eight months you’re on the plan, and then $36.80 per month after that. If you’d prefer to keep your plan always under $30, Moose’s 40GB plan is worth considering too. While its data allowance isn’t as big, you’ll pay $19.80 per month for the first eight months and then $29.80 per month after that.

If you need more data, Felix Mobile‘s 50GB plan is currently priced at $15 per month for the first three months of your connection, before jumping up to $30 per month. As far as dollar-to-data value goes, this is one of the best options in this price bracket – and it’ll always be under $30 per month.

If you want the most data possible without going over $30, then Circles.Life is your best option. You’ll get a data allowance of 140GB for $30 per month. However, this data cap and price both only last for the first six months of your connection. Once you go past that introductory period, your allowance will roll back to 40GB and the plan’s cost will increase to $50 per month. Circles.Life‘s plans have no lock-in contracts, so you’re free to leave them whenever you feel like it.

If you’re after a cheap phone plan that’ll always be under $30 with decent dollar-to-data value, Kogan Mobile has a 40GB plan at a flat rate of $25 per month. This plan includes up to 200GB of data rollover and is powered by the Vodafone network.

Lastly, if you’re looking for 5G, Telstra’s budget brand Belong has a 25GB phone plan for $29 per month. This plan has 5G connectivity, with download speeds capped at 150Mbps.

There’s also Amaysim, which has a 32GB plan that’s powered by the Optus 5G network and priced at $30 per month

