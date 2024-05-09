Champions League Final 2024: When and Where Football Fans Can Watch the Epic Match Live in Australia

Get ready, football fans. The final for the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League competition is fast approaching. After a jaw-dropping finish to the Real Madrid and Bayern Munich semi-final match, the top two teams have been decided for the competition, and it’s time to prepare for the Grand Final. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the game in Australia.

When is the UEFA Champions League final?

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Final will take place on June 2, 2024, bright and early at 5:00 am AEST – set your alarms, friends. The game will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Which teams are playing?

If your social feed is blowing up with discussion about the Champions League right now, it’s because Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich in a shocking end to their semi-final match, landing the team a spot in the 2023/24 Grand Final.

Real Madrid will be going up against Dortmund, who beat Paris Saint-Germain F.C (PSG) to get to the top of the ladder.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League Grand Final in Australia?

Stan Sport has the broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League in Australia, so this is where you will find all matches, including the final game, for the 2023/4 season. Coverage is set to kick off at 4:30 am AEST if you want the full experience (and don’t care about losing more sleep).

A Stan Sport add-on is an additional $15 per month on top of your regular Stan membership fee (which ranges from $12 to $21 per month). Along with UEFA League matches, you’ll be able to catch motorsports and tennis tournaments on the streaming service as well.

