These Are the Cheapest Mobile Plans on the Optus Network

When it comes to mobile plans in Australia, Optus has firmly established itself as one of the Big Three telcos alongside Telstra and Vodafone. While you could go with Optus as your mobile provider, the telco also sells wholesale access to its network to smaller providers.

These Mobile Virtual Network Operators (also known as MVNOs), give you the same coverage as the parent provider but usually at a lower price. In Optus’ case, these MVNOs are powered by the provider’s 4G Plus Mobile Network, although some providers have gained access to its 5G network.

We’ve collected the cheapest mobile plans that are currently powered by the Optus network.

Cheap mobile plans with 5GB or more on the Optus network

In terms of the cheapest plans with at least 5GB of data, you have four options offering $20 per month.

First up is Circles.Life, which is offering 30GB of data for $20 per month. This price lasts for the first 12 months you’re with the Optus-powered MVNO, before increasing to $25 per month thereafter.

Amaysim is currently running an introductory offer where, for $20 per renewal, you’ll get 16GB worth of data. This data total will last for your first six renewals (per 28 days), before decreasing to 8GB for each renewal thereafter. Amaysim is one of the few MVNOs that also has access to Optus’ 5G network in select locations.

If you’re not interested in a plan that will increase in price or decrease your total data allowance after a certain deal period, both Dodo and Aussie Broadband are offering plans with data allowances of 20GB and 10GB, respectively.

Cheap mobile plans with 30GB or more on the Optus network

If you need a mobile plan with a bit more data month to month, SpinTel is currently running an offer where you can nab 50GB for a discounted $20 per month. This lowered price will last for the first six months of your plan, after which it’ll increase to $35 per month.

Moose Mobile is currently running an offer where your monthly bill for the first year of your plan will be $25.80 per month. This plan includes 40GB and will increase to $29.80 per month once the discount period ends.

Cheap mobile plans with 60GB or more on the Optus network

If you sign up for gomo‘s 60GB plan on an eSIM, your first 30 days with the telco will be for free. After which, it’ll be $35 per renewal (every 30 days).

There’s also Circles.Life, which is offering 60GB of data for $30 per month, for the first 12 months you’re connected. After your first year with the telco, your plan will increase to $35 per month and your data will decrease to 50GB.

Amaysim is offering its 80GB plan for $35 plan per renewal. You’ll have this price for your first six renewals, after which the cost of this plan will increase to $40 per month.

If you don’t want to muck around with shifting bills and data allowances, Aussie Broadband is currently offering a 100GB plan for a flat $50 per month.

Optus is also offering a discount for its massive 500GB mobile plans if you want a lot of data. For the first 12 months of your plan, you’ll pay $69 per month, before it increases to $89. Even when compared to what other providers are offering at this price range, Optus’s 500GB has the better value at both discounted and full price.

