Amaysim’s Prepaid Plans Are Getting More Expensive: Here Are the Best Alternatives

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Sorry to break it to you, but Amaysim is ending the year with a price hike and making its longest-expiry plans just a little more expensive. For a snapshot of Amaysim’s entire prepaid lineup and how it sits before that bad news kicks in, check out the widget below.

As of December, three of the five plans seen above will be getting slightly more expensive.

The first prepaid plan getting slugged with a price hike is the Amaysim Unlimited 10GB Plan. After November, those looking to sign up for the 28-day prepaid option will be looking at $22 per recharge instead of the previous $18.

There’s no increase to the data allowance for this one. Just the price. In other words, the value you’re getting on a dollars-to-gigabytes basis is slipping by a few points. For a sense of how that compares to other prepaid plans with at least 10GB of data, check out the widget below.

The next cab off the rank is the Amaysim 150GB long expiry plan. This one is getting $70 more expensive, but those who sign up will get a few more gigabytes for the trouble. From December, those looking at Amaysim’s cheapest long-expiry option will be looking at $240 for 200GB rather than the current $170 for 150 GB.

For a sense of how that compares to the other cheap, long-expiry prepaid plans out there, check out the widget below.

Last but not least, there’s Amaysim’s most expansive big data plan for prepaid customers.

Before the price bump, the Unlimited 200GB Long Expiry plan would have would have cost you $220 per recharge. From December, it’ll be swapped out for a similar but more expensive $300 prepaid plan with 240GB of data instead.

For a sense of how this one compares to the other heavy hitters in the market, check out the widget below.

Of course, if you are looking at an affordable plan with a ton of data, it might be worth considering flicking your dollars over to Felix instead. For $40 per month, this provider can offer you an unlimited number of gigabytes with one big caveat.

The Felix Unlimited Mobile Plan comes with unlimited data, local calls and texts. The only catch is that this digital buffet comes subject to a strict speed limit of 20Mpbs. That’s a lot faster than the 1.5Mpbs or 2Mpbs throttle that kicks in on the excess-charge-free plans available from Dodo, Vodafone and other providers. On the other hand, it’s also a lot slower than what a 4G or 5G mobile plan could potentially offer you when it comes to connectivity.

If you do need to phone home, the Vodafone-powered MVNO also offers international calls as an optional add-on for an extra $5 per month. That tidy sum gets you unlimited calls and texts to 40 selected destinations, with the full list available on the Felix Mobile website.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

Lead Image Credit: Amaysim/Netflix